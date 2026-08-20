Let him go — Alvarez-less win sparks a Lookman reality check & desperate Osimhen whispers

Atletico Madrid launched their LaLiga campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malaga, but the performance has fuelled intense fan demands to offload Julian Alvarez, integrate Ademola Lookman, and hijack Victor Osimhen.

Atletico Madrid started their LaLiga campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Málaga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and the biggest story wasn’t just the goals, it was who wasn’t on the pitch.

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Diego Simeone's men successfully broke down a stubborn, highly disciplined away defense in the second half to secure maximum points on the opening day.

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However, the post-match discourse has completely shifted focus toward a massive attacking reshuffle.

Fans are now using the performance to deliver a strict reality check to Ademola Lookman while actively plotting a multi-million euro transfer plot to bring Victor Osimhen to Spain.

+3 para empezar 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KCLeo4DZi6 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 19, 2026

The Shocking Julian Alvarez Sideline Reality

World Cup winner Julián Alvarez did not feature at all as Diego Simeone’s side broke down a stubborn Malaga backline in the second half.

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The brilliant Argentine forward has been at the very centre of a high-stakes transfer tug-of-war with Barcelona, with reports linking him to a sensational €140–150m move before the summer window closes.

While Simeone has repeatedly insisted that Atletico want to build their entire long-term attack around Alvarez, the fanbase is deeply fractured over his commitment to the shirt.

Demanding his immediate departure on social media, a lifelong supporter wrote: “As a lifelong colchonero, I feel like Julian Alvarez is no longer of use to us… we don’t want players who don’t feel the badge. Aupa Atleti.” Another fan added: “Come on Atlético de Madrid, you don’t need Julián Álvarez, let him go.”

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Lee Kang-In and Baena Steal the Spotlight

With Alvarez completely sidelined from the action, Atlético’s summer acquisitions stepped up seamlessly to inject life into what was initially a highly sluggish attacking display.

South Korean sensation Lee Kang-in came off the bench to brilliantly curl home the crucial opening goal in the 70th minute, following a neat setup from Dávid Hancko.

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World Cup winner Alex Baena then sealed the match in the 85th minute with a stunning free-kick that sent the Metropolitano into absolute raptures.

The Harsh Lookman Lesson: Performance Over Hierarchy

For Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman, who is actively fighting for consistent minutes in a star-studded squad, the opening matchday offered a very clear tactical lesson: hierarchy doesn’t matter under Simeone, raw performance does.

The Nigerian forward's work rate has been highly scrutinised as he works to establish a regular starting berth.

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Evaluating the tactical discipline required on the night, a Colchonero noted: “Much better second half, we need to start judging changes not by hierarchy but by game play and Lookman nailed 90 minutes that we all know weren't deserved.”

Another fan chimed in on the technical line-up, writing: “Arnau is being the best, very bad Carlos Martin, Domínguez is nervous. Lookman has barely played. I know that Cholo likes the right winger to be a full-back, but put Kang In in there, Carlos Martin doesn't have the level.”

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The Unstoppable Victor Osimhen Whispers

With the transfer window reaching its final frantic stretch, the online chatter among the Atlético Madrid faithful has already moved to the ultimate upgrade upfront.

Supporters want the board to utilise the potential windfall from any Barcelona deal to hijack Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray before competing Premier League giants can seal his signature.

Urging the club to execute a strategic financial swoop, a smart fan wrote: “As a smart Colchonero… sell Julián Álvarez to Barcelona, that way we could bring in Osimhen who is a thousand times better striker, plus Barcelona always gives us stuff, we should show respect toward them.”

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Watching the new arrivals combine, another supporter added: “Changed to Sorloth by Oshimhen and chained to Julian at the 360 mark. Triple secured.”

Simeone’s Intense Demand for Wing-Back Discipline

Ultimately, tonight's 2-0 outcome proves that the manager is building an incredibly cut-throat tactical ecosystem where no player is safe from the bench.

With Simeone demanding peak physical intensity and defensive tracking back from his wide players, Lookman’s ability to press, track back, and produce in tight windows will be his only ticket into the starting XI ; Alvarez transfer drama or not.

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Diego Simeone