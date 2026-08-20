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Barcelona's new signing Cancelo storms out of Camp Nou

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:49 - 20 August 2026
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Cancelo storms out of Camp Nou
Joao Cancelo was left fuming after an administrative error prevented his official presentation to Barcelona fans ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy match.
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Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal agreed to terminate Cancelo's contract, which was set to expire at the end of the season. 

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The agreement involved the defender forgoing his remaining salary to facilitate his move to Barcelona. 

Despite this, the final paperwork required to finalise his move to Barcelona had not been signed off, forcing the club to pull him from the presentation at the last minute.

Cancelo’s failed registration 

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Ahead of the new season, Barcelona always introduce their squad individually before their traditional pre-season fixture. 

Cancelo was spotted in the tunnel wearing the No. 2 shirt, ready for his moment, but was denied his presentation.

He abruptly turned and headed back towards the dressing room, leaving his new teammates bewildered.

Joao Cancelo in Barcelona (Imago/Goal Sports Images)
Joao Cancelo in Barcelona (Imago/Goal Sports Images)

The Portuguese international was seen storming down the tunnel at Camp Nou when it became clear his permanent transfer from Al-Hilal had not been fully processed in time.

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His visible frustration highlighted the unexpected snag in his much-anticipated return to the club.

Reports from Spanish media quickly clarified the situation, with journalist Victor Navarro explaining that Barcelona had planned to include Cancelo in the ceremony.

However, his registration was not yet complete, and this administrative delay meant he was, at that moment, still officially an Al-Hilal player.

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In stark contrast to Cancelo's ordeal, fellow new signing Rodri was greeted with a massive ovation from the Camp Nou faithful. 

The Spanish midfielder, who recently completed a £65 million transfer from Manchester City, signed a four-year deal with the Catalan giants. 

Rodri's arrival is highly anticipated, especially after he was named the best player of the 2026 World Cup.

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