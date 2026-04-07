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Xavi vs Flick: I identify with him — Barcelona star explains difference between two Blaugrana coaches

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:19 - 07 April 2026
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo narrated the difference between Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick.
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Portugal international João Cancelo has highlighted the tactical differences between current Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and former boss Xavi Hernández. 

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What Hansi Flick said

The 31-year-old former Manchester City full-back stated that he identifies more with Flick's vertical, high-intensity system, praising the German tactician's aggressive, direct approach

"The dynamic is different,” he said, per Goal. “With high pressure, we take risks, and I identify with those values. 

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“Flick has introduced the German style of pressing and jumping on the man closest to the ball. With this, you almost always have control of the game, but you take more risks.”

While Cancelo made sure to express gratitude to Xavi, who guided the club to the 2022/23 LALIGA title, for giving him his initial opportunity at the Camp Nou, he pointedly noted that Flick brings a significantly higher level of elite managerial experience

"I am very grateful to Xavi; he helped me a lot. Hansi is different, not better or worse. Hansi has more experience, but I think Xavi will be a very good coach too."

Cancelo impressing in second stint

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Cancelo has adapted seamlessly to Flick's demands and has made an immediate impact since arriving on his second loan spell in January.

He has already registered one goal and three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. This builds upon his initial, heavier workload under Xavi during the 2023/24 campaign, where the defender recorded four goals and five assists in 42 matches.

Driven by his remarkable recent performances, multiple reports indicate that Barcelona’s hierarchy has made the definitive decision to sign him permanently ahead of the summer window. 

However, the operation faces a massive financial roadblock: Cancelo remains tied to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal until 2027. While the cash-strapped Catalan club are pushing for a free transfer or mutual contract termination, Al Hilal are demanding a transfer fee.

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