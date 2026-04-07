Chelsea could become ‘Next Man United’ - Ex-Premier League star

William Gallas warns Chelsea they risk a Manchester United-style decline if they fail to win trophies soon amid a difficult season.

Former Premier League defender William Gallas has warned that Chelsea could face a prolonged period of decline similar to Manchester United if they fail to secure silverware in the near future.

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The Blues have endured a turbulent campaign, with inconsistency and disappointing results casting doubt over their immediate direction.

Chelsea’s struggles were highlighted by a four-game losing streak in March, including a heavy 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

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Under the current manager Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca, the club now faces the prospect of ending the season without a trophy.

What Gallas said

Gallas emphasised that clubs of Chelsea’s stature cannot afford extended rebuilding phases without tangible success.

“Speaking as a former player, especially for a big club like Chelsea, you do need success right away,” he said.

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He criticised the growing acceptance of long-term projects, suggesting they often stem from earlier mistakes.

He added, “That’s only because of mistakes they made in the past.”

Drawing comparisons with Manchester United, Gallas pointed to their decline from one of Europe’s most feared teams to a side still struggling to regain its dominance.

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“I remember when I used to play against United. That club was very scary… The last few years have been a disaster for them,” he noted.