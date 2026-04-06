Reece James nears Chelsea return but set to miss Man City clash
Chelsea captain Reece James is reportedly edging closer to a return from injury as the season approaches its final stretch, though he is expected to miss the clash against Manchester City.
The England international has been sidelined since picking up an injury during Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle United last month.
According to reports, James is making strong progress in his recovery and could return to action by late April or early May.
However, this timeline rules him out of several key fixtures, including matches against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.
What Rosenior said
Head coach Liam Rosenior remained cautious when asked about James’ potential return date, stressing the importance of not rushing the recovery process.
He said, “I don't know. We work day-to-day, so I don't want to give a timeline and not come through with that timeline, put pressure on those players, but they're all working really, really well at this moment.”