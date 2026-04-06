Advertisement

Reece James nears Chelsea return but set to miss Man City clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:56 - 06 April 2026
Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago
Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Chelsea captain Reece James is nearing a return from injury but will miss the Manchester City clash.
Advertisement

Chelsea captain Reece James is reportedly edging closer to a return from injury as the season approaches its final stretch, though he is expected to miss the clash against Manchester City.

Advertisement

The England international has been sidelined since picking up an injury during Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle United last month.

According to reports, James is making strong progress in his recovery and could return to action by late April or early May.

Advertisement

However, this timeline rules him out of several key fixtures, including matches against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as the FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

What Rosenior said

Head coach Liam Rosenior remained cautious when asked about James’ potential return date, stressing the importance of not rushing the recovery process.

Advertisement

He said, “I don't know. We work day-to-day, so I don't want to give a timeline and not come through with that timeline, put pressure on those players, but they're all working really, really well at this moment.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Pep Guardiola Man City manager
Premier League
06.04.2026
Manchester City reportedly eyeing club legend as Guardiola's successor
Arbeloa defends Mbappe amid criticism
Football
06.04.2026
Arbeloa defends Mbappe amid criticism, reveals forward's importance for Real Madrid
Recce James, Chelsea star || Imago
Premier League
06.04.2026
Reece James nears Chelsea return but set to miss Man City clash
Super Eagles’ Okoye shines as Udinese halt Fàbregas’ winning streak in 0-0 draw
Football
06.04.2026
Wall of Udine – Okoye denies Fabregas as Udinese halt Como’s winning streak
Not Ronaldo or Messi - Ex-USA star predicts World Cup winner
Football
06.04.2026
Not Ronaldo or Messi - Ex-USA star predicts World Cup winner
Liverpool players hold crisis talks
Football
06.04.2026
Liverpool players hold crisis talks to salvage season after Man City humiliation