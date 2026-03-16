Reece James: Chelsea captain set to miss PSG Champions League clash

Chelsea's star defender will miss the Champions League return leg clash against PSG due to an injury.

Chelsea captain Reece James has sustained a fresh hamstring injury during the closing moments of the Blues' 1-0 Premier League home defeat to Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, which is set to keep him on the sidelines for multiple weeks.

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Rosenior confirms the injury

The heartbreaking setback immediately rules the 26-year-old right-back out of Tuesday's crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, where Chelsea face a daunting 5-2 aggregate deficit.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference for the PSG tie at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed the injury, expressing frustration and disappointment.

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"Reece felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle,” Rosenior said. Really frustrating and disappointing one for us.

“we don't know the full extent of that injury, but it rules him out for tomorrow's game. It could be [weeks]. With a hamstring injury, it's never great. Hopefully, we can get him scanned, find out the full extent, and go from there."

World Cup in doubt

James will also miss a string of vital fixtures for Chelsea, including their Premier League trip to Everton, the FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale, and potentially massive league clashes against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Furthermore, the injury ensures he will be entirely unavailable for Thomas Tuchel's England squad ahead of the March international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

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The layoff reignites long-standing concerns regarding James's durability, marking his 10th hamstring injury since December 2020 and snapping a hard-fought, year-long run of consistent fitness.