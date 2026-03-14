Chelsea vs Newcastle: Toon army stun Rosenior's toothless Blues to stall top-4 charge

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea lost 1-0 to Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea followed up their midweek hammering against PSG with a tame erformance as they lost at home to Newcastle.

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A MASSIVE THREE POINTS AT STAMFORD BRIDGE! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HEjuJsj9uz — Newcastle United (@NUFC) March 14, 2026

Chelsea lose again as Newcastle stun Stamford Bridge

Despite a bright opening where Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer spurned clinical openings, Chelsea were punished for some questionable defending.

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Joe Willock exploited the space to square for Anthony Gordon’s tap-in, leaving Wesley Fofana and the Chelsea rearguard looking static.

Controversy defined the afternoon, with VAR taking center stage. Fofana escaped a red card review after felling Gordon, while Reece James was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a clash with Malick Thiaw.

Later, Chelsea’s own appeals were ignored when Nick Woltemade challenged Palmer in the area. Even the introduction of Liam Delap at the interval couldn't break the deadlock, with the striker forcing a smart save from Aaron Ramsdale before heading wide late on.

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