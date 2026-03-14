Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Chelsea vs Newcastle: Toon army stun Rosenior's toothless Blues to stall top-4 charge
Chelsea followed up their midweek hammering against PSG with a tame erformance as they lost at home to Newcastle.
A MASSIVE THREE POINTS AT STAMFORD BRIDGE! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HEjuJsj9uz— Newcastle United (@NUFC) March 14, 2026
Chelsea lose again as Newcastle stun Stamford Bridge
Despite a bright opening where Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer spurned clinical openings, Chelsea were punished for some questionable defending.
Joe Willock exploited the space to square for Anthony Gordon’s tap-in, leaving Wesley Fofana and the Chelsea rearguard looking static.
Controversy defined the afternoon, with VAR taking center stage. Fofana escaped a red card review after felling Gordon, while Reece James was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a clash with Malick Thiaw.
Later, Chelsea’s own appeals were ignored when Nick Woltemade challenged Palmer in the area. Even the introduction of Liam Delap at the interval couldn't break the deadlock, with the striker forcing a smart save from Aaron Ramsdale before heading wide late on.
A stoppage-time free-kick from James clipped the post, but the visitors clung on to leave Chelsea with just one win from their last five league outings.