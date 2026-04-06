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‘Feel like I’ve turned a corner’ - Chelsea star Palmer opens up about injury struggles this season

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:10 - 06 April 2026
Palmer opens up about injury struggles
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has spoken out about a challenging season plagued by injuries, admitting that a persistent groin problem has severely hampered his ability to perform.
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The 23-year-old playmaker has been sidelined for 25 matches this season due to various fitness issues, with the recurring groin injury being a notable concern. 

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Following his return, the midfielder has not been at his best as the Blues have struggled in previous games.

However, he captained the Blues in their dominant 7-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Port Vale on Saturday.

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Palmer speaks on injury 

Palmer expressed his relief at finally feeling back to his best. "[It feels] good, it was a long time coming, but finally," Palmer said. 

"It was a proud moment being captain, and I enjoyed it. I feel good, feel like I’ve turned a corner. I can finally shoot again and do everything now, so it's just about kicking on and performing."

Palmer's admission that he was unable to shoot properly sheds light on his dip in form compared to previous seasons.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer | IMAGO
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer | IMAGO
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While he has managed 10 goals in all competitions this term, this figure is a significant drop from the 25 he scored in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and the 18 he netted last year.

With his injury troubles seemingly behind him, Palmer is aiming for a strong finish to the season. Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League, just one point shy of a potential Champions League qualification spot. 

The midfielder also has his sights set on the upcoming World Cup, having featured for England in the March friendlies, including a start against Japan.

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