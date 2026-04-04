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No Enzo, no problem as Chelsea equal 20-year FA Cup record in dominant win

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:18 - 04 April 2026
The Blues were back to their best against Port Vale in the FA Cup
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Chelsea sent a powerful message in the FA Cup as they brushed aside off-field distractions to deliver a ruthless performance at Stamford Bridge.

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Despite the absence of suspended captain Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea FC showed no signs of weakness, dismantling Port Vale 7-0 to storm into the semi-finals.

Ruthless Chelsea silence noise with seven-star display

Under pressure after a difficult run, Liam Rosenior’s side responded in emphatic fashion, putting the game to bed before halftime with a devastating attacking display.

Jorrel Hato opened the scoring early, setting the tone for what would become a one-sided contest. Joao Pedro added a second with composed finishing, while a strike from Cole Palmer, deflected in off a defender, made it three before the break.

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Chelsea’s dominance only intensified in the second half. Tosin Adarabioyo powered home a header, before Andrey Santos and Estevao Willian added further goals. Alejandro Garnacho capped the rout from the penalty spot to complete a seven-goal demolition.

The Blues’ attacking fluidity and hunger underlined their intent to salvage silverware from an otherwise turbulent campaign.

Record-equalling run keeps trophy hopes alive

Beyond the scoreline, Chelsea’s victory etched their name alongside a notable FA Cup milestone. They became the first side since Liverpool FC in the 2005/06 season to score seven or more goals in a quarter-final tie.

The win also marked their 38th consecutive FA Cup victory against lower-league opposition, highlighting a remarkable consistency in such fixtures.

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There were individual milestones too, as teenage sensation Estêvão became the youngest Premier League player since Bukayo Saka to both score and assist in an FA Cup match.

For Rosenior, this performance could prove a turning point. With pressure mounting and questions swirling, Chelsea delivered the perfect response, clinical, dominant, and utterly convincing.

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