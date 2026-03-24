Top 7 Premier League all-time clean sheet leaders (RANKED)

Pulse Sports explores the top goalkeepers in Premier League history who have kept the most clean sheets over three decades of football.

Over more than three decades, from the Premier League ’s beginning in 1992-93 to the recently finished 2024-25 season, the league has seen top goalkeepers who stand out for their excellence between the sticks.

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The number of clean sheets a goalkeeper achieves in the Premier League directly reflects sustained performance over many seasons.

The goalkeepers who lead this esteemed list are not just talented but have also shown impressive durability and consistent excellence across very long careers.

In this article, Pulse Sports counts down the shot-stoppers, past and present, who have accumulated the most clean sheets in the history of the competition.

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7 Premier League all-time clean sheets (RANKED)

7. Pepe Reina (136 Clean Sheets)

Pepe Reina in action for Liverpool in 2008 (Credit: Imago)

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Pepe Reina established himself as a dominant figure during his impactful tenure at Liverpool, where he kept 134 of his 136 Premier League clean sheets.

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His consistent performance was particularly evident through his remarkable achievement of winning the Premier League Golden Glove award for three consecutive seasons, from 2005-06 to 2007-08.

The Spaniard’s rare feat, shared by only two other goalkeepers, signifies a prolonged period of top-tier consistency.

Reina also contributed to Liverpool’s League Cup and FA Cup triumphs and won a UEFA Supercup title with the club.

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6. Nigel Martyn (137 Clean Sheets)

Nigel Martyn in action for Leeds United in 2001 (Credit: Imago)

Nigel Martyn's career was a testament to enduring quality and reliability, accumulating 137 clean sheets across 372 Premier League appearances.

His contributions spanned multiple clubs, notably Crystal Palace (25 clean sheets), Leeds United (82 clean sheets) and Everton (30 clean sheets).

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Martyn’s role in this distinguished group, even without winning personal awards like the Golden Glove (which came later in his career), shows a career focused on steady, reliable performance rather than brief flashes of brilliance.

5. David Seaman (140 Clean Sheets)

David Seaman in action for Arsenal in 2002 (Credit: Imago)

David Seaman is an iconic figure in Premier League history, renowned for his distinguished career primarily with Arsenal.

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He amassed 140 clean sheets in 344 Premier League appearances, with an overwhelming 137 of these coming during his time at Arsenal.

Seaman’s consistent presence was foundational to Arsenal's defensive solidity during highly successful periods under George Graham and Arsene Wenger, contributing to three league titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

His consistent and reliable goalkeeping for a defensively disciplined team over an extended period directly led to a high number of clean sheets and significant team success, illustrating how a top goalkeeper is an indispensable part of a successful defensive unit.

Seaman also earned 75 caps for England and was awarded an MBE for his services to football.

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4. David de Gea (147 Clean Sheets)

David De Gea in action for Manchester United in 2018 (Credit: Imago)

David de Gea made a significant impact during his long tenure at Manchester United, where he recorded all 147 of his Premier League clean sheets across 415 appearances.

He is unique among this top seven for achieving his entire clean sheet tally with a single club, signifying his immense importance and loyalty over more than a decade.

De Gea’s clean sheet accumulation spanned periods of both dominance and relative struggle for United, indicating that his individual brilliance often compensated for defensive vulnerabilities.

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His record at one club, particularly in an era where United experienced significant managerial and squad changes, highlights his personal resilience and ability to perform consistently even when the team's overall performance fluctuated.

He was recognised with two Golden Glove awards, in 2018 and 2023, and broke Peter Schmeichel's Manchester United clean sheet record.

He also contributed to a Premier League title, an FA Cup and two League Cups for the club.

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3. Mark Schwarzer (152 Clean Sheets)

Mark Schwarzer in action for Middlesbrough (Credit: Imago)

Mark Schwarzer’s career is a remarkable example of longevity and professionalism, as he accumulated 152 clean sheets over 514 Premier League appearances.

His extensive career saw him represent Middlesbrough (93 clean sheets) and Fulham (56 clean sheets) most prominently, with brief spells at Chelsea and Leicester City.

Schwarzer’s ability to perform at the highest level for over two decades, extending into his 40s, is a testament to his sustained physical conditioning and dedication.

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He is also the most capped Australian footballer in history, with 109 international appearances.

2. David James (169 Clean Sheets)

David James in action for Liverpool in December 1997 (Credit: Imago)

David James holds the distinction of being second on the all-time clean sheet list with 169 in 572 Premier League appearances, placing him fourth overall for appearances in the league's history.

His ability to accumulate such a high number of clean sheets across five different Premier League clubs —Liverpool (72), Portsmouth (39), Aston Villa (21), Manchester City (19) and West Ham United (18) — is a unique characteristic among the top goalkeepers.

Unlike those who primarily excelled at one dominant club, James consistently performed for teams with varying ambitions and defensive strengths, demonstrating remarkable adaptability and resilience.

Playing for multiple clubs with varying league positions and styles of play challenges goalkeepers to maintain high clean sheet numbers.

James’s success highlights his adaptability and mental strength, showing that his record truly reflects his personal quality, rather than just the support of an elite defence.

He won the League Cup with Liverpool and the FA Cup with Portsmouth, and was awarded an MBE for his services to football.

1. Petr Cech (202 Clean Sheets)

Petr Cech in action for Chelsea in 2005 (Credit: Imago)

Petr Cech is the benchmark for goalkeeping in the Premier League, with a record 202 clean sheets in 443 matches.

He is the only player to exceed 200 clean sheets, highlighting his exceptional dominance.

His efficiency is also demonstrated by holding the record for the fewest games (180) needed to reach 100 clean sheets and the most clean sheets in a season (24 in 2004-05).

This indicates that he was not only consistently excellent but also played within very strong defences, especially at Chelsea, where he earned 162 clean sheets.

Cech shares the record for four Golden Glove awards, achieved with both Chelsea and Arsenal, making him unique among goalkeepers.

His collection of trophies, including four Premier League titles and a Champions League, cements his legacy as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his era.