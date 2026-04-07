He needs to keep quiet - Former Super Eagles star says Chelsea can win without Enzo

Victor Ikpeba says Chelsea have proven they can win without Enzo Fernandez.

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has claimed that Chelsea have shown they can perform effectively without midfielder Enzo Fernández.

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Ikpeba made the remarks following Chelsea’s impressive FA Cup display.

What Enzo said

The former Super Eagles star also criticised Fernández over comments about a potential move to Real Madrid, where the Argentine reportedly expressed a desire to live in Madrid.

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According to Ikpeba, such statements are poorly timed and could negatively impact the club.

He said, “Enzo Fernández could have been smart by keeping his mouth shut. The statement is not good for the club, but it’s good for other players in the sense that it shows they can do without him.”

Ikpeba believes Chelsea’s performances demonstrate that the team is not overly reliant on Fernández, crediting the manager for building a resilient squad capable of delivering results regardless of individual absences.

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“The manager has shown that they can do without Enzo, and if he wants to go to Real Madrid in the future, he can go,” he added.

Ikpeba emphasised that the midfielder is not in a position to dictate terms.

He added, “It’s for him to keep quiet and continue his career until the end of the season. He has a long contract, so at the end of the day, he doesn’t call the shots. Chelsea are the owners of him.”

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