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Simeone explains new Lookman role after season-opening victory

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:28 - 20 August 2026
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Simeone explains new Lookman role
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has shed light on his decision to use Nigerian international Ademola Lookman as a central striker.
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The Spanish side secured a 2-0 season-opening victory against Malaga in their first La Liga match.

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With several key attackers unavailable, Simeone adapted his lineup, placing Lookman in an unfamiliar No. 9 position. 

The move came as Atletico started their campaign without the services of Julián Álvarez, who was not selected for the match, and the injured Alexander Sorloth.

Simeone on Lookman’s new role

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This tactical shift prompted questions about whether Lookman's deployment up front was a temporary fix or a potential long-term strategy. 

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone|| Image credit: Imago
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone || Image credit: Imago

Simeone explained that the choice was born out of necessity and a need for innovative solutions. "Creativity," Simeone stated, according to El Desmarque

"Trying to look for what can make us better because we do not have at this moment a forward who can give us [something] from the beginning... That position is important and we hope to be able to improve it."

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Following his response, it is likely that Lookman will take up a striking role this season depending on their opponent.

His performance in the central role could offer Simeone another tactical option as he navigates the team's current personnel challenges in attack.

Lookman brace gives Atletico Madrid pre-season boost
Ademola Lookman in action for Atletico Madrid.

The manager's comments suggest that while the club seeks to strengthen their attacking options, Lookman's versatility provides valuable flexibility. 

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