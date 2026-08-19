Alvarez is better than Lookman — Simeone addresses Atletico's refusal to sell Argentina star to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reiterated Julian Alvarez's status in his squad amid the ongoing transfer saga with Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has shut down any doubts regarding Julián Álvarez's status at the club, explicitly declaring the unsettled Argentine as his premier attacker and the centerpiece of his project.

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Addressing the media amid a tense transfer standoff between the player and the club hierarchy, Simeone made it unequivocally clear that he plans to build his team around the 26-year-old forward, addressing the player's well-documented desire to leave for Barcelona.

Alvarez is the best — Simeone

The Argentine manager’s strong endorsement comes at a time of friction behind the scenes at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

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Álvarez has been visibly frustrated with his situation, with his anger reportedly spilling over into official club photoshoots and training sessions as he relentlessly pushes for a move to Catalonia.

However, Atlético Madrid's CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has categorically insisted the forward is simply not for sale. Simeone echoed this definitive stance, separating the boardroom politics from his sporting vision.

"I deal with the sporting side," Simeone stated. "[Julián] is an extraordinary lad. We spoke, as we always do. We need more training sessions with him. He's the best player we have in attack, I've said that, and I still think that. I want to build a team around him."

This vote of confidence is particularly striking given the elite attacking talent already at Simeone's disposal. The squad features Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, who famously scored a stunning hat-trick to win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League for Atalanta, and high-profile summer signing Lee Kang-in. Yet, for Simeone, Álvarez remains the undisputed superstar of the roster.

Alvarez misses opener

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Simeone's comments also served to clarify Álvarez's conspicuous absence from Atlético's opening match of the 2026/27 LALIGA campaign against Málaga on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Rumours immediately circulated that the forward was being frozen out of the squad due to his transfer demands. However, Simeone explained that the omission was fitness-related.

Álvarez required an extended break and more training sessions after returning late from international duty, having featured for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final just a month prior.

A winning start without Alvarez

Even without their primary talisman, Atlético Madrid managed to secure a positive start to their domestic season, battling past newly promoted Málaga with a 2-0 victory.

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After a cagey, goalless first hour, Simeone turned to his bench, introducing Lee Kang-in and Álex Baena. The substitutions yielded an instant impact.

Lee broke the deadlock in the 70th minute on his competitive debut with a sublime, curling left-footed strike into the top corner. Baena then sealed the three points in the 85th minute, sweeping a spectacular free-kick in off the crossbar to double the advantage.