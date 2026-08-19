‘I want to give everything for Udinese’ - Okoye makes his future clear in Italy

Okoye has ended transfer speculation by reaffirming his commitment to Udinese

Maduka Okoye has made his position clear amid renewed speculation over his future, insisting that his immediate priority is Udinese and helping the club achieve its targets this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigeria international has been linked with some of Serie A's biggest clubs in recent transfer windows, including Juventus and Inter Milan. Still, the goalkeeper appears determined to put those rumours behind him.

Okoye has established himself as Udinese's first-choice goalkeeper and says he is fully focused on his responsibilities at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okoye starts season with clean sheet

The 26-year-old made an encouraging start to the new campaign, keeping a clean sheet as Udinese defeated Padova 1-0 in the Coppa Italia.

Okoye now wants to build on that performance and help Udinese climb the Serie A table.

Speaking to Tuttoudinese, the Nigerian stressed his determination to make a strong contribution throughout the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re ready. We’ve worked so hard over the past few weeks, and we’re all pumped up for the start of the season,” Okoye said.

He added, “We have our goals, and we want to try to achieve them. Personally, I want to give everything for Udinese, for the team, and for our fans. These things are part of my life and are also important for my personal branding. But I keep the two separate.

“Football is one thing; what I do off the pitch is another. When I’m here, I think about my work and Udinese. We’re in good hands. Piana is a young goalkeeper and has great talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement