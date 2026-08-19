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‘Not for everyone’ - Bernardo Silva makes huge statement after Real Madrid move

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:21 - 19 August 2026
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Bernardo Silva has declared that playing for Real Madrid “is not for everyone”
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New Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva has declared that playing for the Spanish giants “is not for everyone” after completing his move from Manchester City on a free transfer.

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Bernardo Silva has wasted little time expressing his excitement after being unveiled as a Real Madrid player, insisting that representing the 15-time European champions is a privilege reserved for those capable of handling the club's enormous demands.

The 31-year-old Portugal international completed his move from Manchester City as a free agent this summer, bringing an end to his successful spell in England and beginning a new chapter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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‘Playing for Real Madrid is not for everyone’ - Silva

Speaking to Real Madrid TV following his official presentation, Silva admitted that the sheer scale of the club's European success remains intimidating even for an experienced player.

Silva already had plenty of experience playing at the Bernabéu during his Manchester City career, but seeing the club's record haul of European trophies on display inside the stadium left a lasting impression.

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Silva said, “I've already played quite a few times at the Bernabeu. When you arrive and see the 15 Champions League titles they display there, it's very imposing, and having them here is very special.

“Playing for a club that has 15 Champions League titles is not for everyone, so I'm very proud and now I'll give everything for this club.”

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