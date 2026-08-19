Why Arsenal paid ₦93 billion to make England star 5th summer signing

The Premier League champions have made another significant move in the summer transfer window as they eye title defence.

Arsenal have moved decisively to reinforce their backline, reaching full agreement with Aston Villa to sign England international Ezri Konsa, according to reports.

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The reigning 2025/26 Premier League champions accelerated their pursuit this week after an initial valuation gap, finalising a £51 million transfer package, including performance-related add-ons.

According to reports from The Athletic, the 28-year-old has already agreed to personal terms and bid an emotional farewell to his Aston Villa teammates, with a medical scheduled for Thursday.

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Covering the Saliba void

One of the reasons Arsenal pressed for Konsa's acquisition is due to an injury to their starting right-centre-back. Arsenal's star William Saliba is currently sidelined with a persistent back injury that was aggravated when he was forced off during France's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.

Faced with a prolonged absence for the Frenchman, Arsenal's recruitment team prioritised a premier, Premier League-proven defender capable of immediately slotting into the starting XI.

Konsa fits Arteta's tactical blueprint perfectly, having had the best ground duels success rate in the Premier League last season, according to Sky Sports.

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The value of Konsa’s versatility

Beyond his defensive solidity, Arsenal appreciate Konsa's versatility. The defender is remarkably comfortable operating as a traditional centre-back or pushing out wide as a right-back.

He recently showcased this invaluable flexibility on the sport's biggest stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Konsa was utilised by the England national team, making 11 international appearances in 2026 alone. During the tournament, he started as a central defender alongside John Stones in England's group-stage opener against Croatia.

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However, his adaptability shone brightly during a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on July 6, 2026, where he seamlessly shifted to right-back following a 54th-minute red card to Jarell Quansah.

Konsa capped off his stellar international summer by scoring a crucial 18th-minute goal against France in the third-place playoff match on July 18, 2026, helping England secure the bronze medal in a chaotic 6-4 victory.

Arsenal get a proper defender

Konsa departs Aston Villa, having etched his name into the club's modern history. Since arriving in 2019, he amassed 231 Premier League appearances.

Most significantly, he was a defensive cornerstone for Unai Emery's side last season, contributing to Aston Villa lifting the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League trophy.

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