Advertisement

‘Rodri had doubts’ - Mourinho explains why Real Madrid walked away

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:13 - 19 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Barcelona star laments losing jersey number to Rodri
Mourinho has revealed that Rodri's doubts over joining Real Madrid contributed to the club abandoning its pursuit.
Advertisement

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has opened up about the club's failed attempt to sign Rodri, revealing that the Spain international's doubts about moving to the Santiago Bernabéu eventually created uncertainty within the Madrid camp.

Advertisement

Rodri, regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, had emerged as a major target for Real Madrid after an outstanding spell at Manchester City.

However, despite reportedly holding advanced discussions with the Spanish giants, the 30-year-old ultimately opted to join Real Madrid's biggest domestic rivals, Barcelona.

Advertisement

Mourinho: Real Madrid players cannot have doubts

Mourinho was particularly direct when asked why Real Madrid's pursuit of Rodri ultimately collapsed.

The Portuguese manager believes that representing Real Madrid requires an immediate commitment from a player, arguing that anyone who receives an offer from the club should already know their answer.

“Real Madrid cannot have players who think twice,” Mourinho said.

Advertisement

He explained the mentality he believes a player should have when allowed to join the Spanish giants.

He added, “You get the call and say: ‘When do you want me there?’”

Mourinho stressed that Real Madrid's stature creates a different set of expectations for potential signings.

Advertisement

“Rodri is an extraordinary player, but Real Madrid is a different dimension,” he explained.

Mourinho also revealed that he had personally spoken with Rodri on several occasions during the process.

He added, “I personally spoke to Rodri a couple of times. Real Madrid made him an important proposal. But then... Rodri had doubts. His doubts created doubts in me about signing him.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Tottenham tipped to beat Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea to win EPL
Premier League
19.08.2026
Tottenham tipped to beat Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea to win EPL
Jay-Jay Okocha reveals why he never won African Player of the Year
Football
19.08.2026
Jay-Jay Okocha reveals why he never won African Player of the Year
Barcelona star laments losing jersey number to Rodri
Football
19.08.2026
‘Rodri had doubts’ - Mourinho explains why Real Madrid walked away
Is Havertz better than Osimhen? - Super Eagles star ranked ninth-best striker in the World
Football
19.08.2026
Is Havertz better than Osimhen? - Super Eagles star ranked ninth-best striker in the World
The Journey of Young African Players to Europe's Top Clubs
Football
19.08.2026
The Journey of Young African Players to Europe's Top Clubs
Chelsea's Alonso highlights key signing to help nullify Arsenal Premier League dominance
Football
18.08.2026
Chelsea's Alonso highlights key signing to help nullify Arsenal Premier League dominance