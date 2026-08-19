‘Rodri had doubts’ - Mourinho explains why Real Madrid walked away

Mourinho has revealed that Rodri's doubts over joining Real Madrid contributed to the club abandoning its pursuit.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has opened up about the club's failed attempt to sign Rodri, revealing that the Spain international's doubts about moving to the Santiago Bernabéu eventually created uncertainty within the Madrid camp.

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Rodri, regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation, had emerged as a major target for Real Madrid after an outstanding spell at Manchester City.

However, despite reportedly holding advanced discussions with the Spanish giants, the 30-year-old ultimately opted to join Real Madrid's biggest domestic rivals, Barcelona.

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Mourinho: Real Madrid players cannot have doubts

Mourinho was particularly direct when asked why Real Madrid's pursuit of Rodri ultimately collapsed.

The Portuguese manager believes that representing Real Madrid requires an immediate commitment from a player, arguing that anyone who receives an offer from the club should already know their answer.

“Real Madrid cannot have players who think twice,” Mourinho said.

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He explained the mentality he believes a player should have when allowed to join the Spanish giants.

He added, “You get the call and say: ‘When do you want me there?’”

Mourinho stressed that Real Madrid's stature creates a different set of expectations for potential signings.

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“Rodri is an extraordinary player, but Real Madrid is a different dimension,” he explained.

🚨💣 José Mourinho on Rodri’s doubts: “Real Madrid can NOT have players who think twice”.



“You get the call and say: When do you want me there?”, told Chiringuito. pic.twitter.com/Te0Kcdi6hz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2026

Mourinho also revealed that he had personally spoken with Rodri on several occasions during the process.