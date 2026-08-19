Bouba's family paid €5,000 to two men who said they had a contract waiting for him in Portugal. The father sold a piece of land to raise the money. The men took Bouba to the embassy, got him a visa in two days — which was impressive, because EU visas in Senegal are hard to get — and then they flew to Lisbon. After that, the men stopped picking up the phone. There was no club. There was no contract. There was just Bouba in a foreign city with no money and no plan.

This is not a rare story. It is the most common one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Journey of Young African Players to Europe's Top Clubs

Pathway How It Works What Usually Happens Direct academy placement European club scouts a youth academy and signs the player Best case — structured, legal, supported Stepping-stone clubs Player moves to Belgium, Cyprus, or Slovakia first Mixed — some make it, many stall Private agent deal Local agent promises a trial, family pays upfront High chance of abandonment North Africa route Player moves to Morocco or Egypt first, tries to go further More stable than going direct

It is rarely easy for young African football players to move from playing in Africa to playing in Europe's top leagues. Most players don't go straight from a local academy to the Premier League or Ligue 1. They move through a series of clubs, agent deals, and intermediate stops — and many never make it past the first stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Do Young African Players Make It to European Clubs?

The charity Foot Solidaire says 15,000 young players leave West Africa every year because they have fake contracts or agents who don't actually work for any club. The actual number could be higher because nobody is tracking them properly.

The agents find them in local leagues or on social media. They show up with papers, photos of other African players who have made it in Europe, and stories about trying out for big clubs. Some of these people are part of networks with people in European cities who handle the other end. Some of them are just men in a city who have figured out how to charge families money for a dream.

One agent who is officially approved by FIFA told Vice that the normal amount of money paid for a 14 or 15-year-old player to be placed with a contract in Europe is £25,000. It's not about the player getting paid. The agent is charging someone to move the child. The same networks that push young talent abroad often intersect with the wider African sports betting market, where platforms like Jabula Bets casino operate — though the two worlds only occasionally overlap in public discussion.

Why Do So Few African Players Go Directly to Top European Clubs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be honest, most scouts from big European clubs don't usually go to Africa to look for players. They go to Belgium. They go to Portugal. They will be playing in the Dutch second division. A child playing in Lagos or Accra might be better than someone in the Belgian Pro League, but not many people would see him play and it would be harder to find videos of him playing.

That is why academies changed things. Right to Dream in Ghana has created a system that produces players of a standard that European clubs can trust. The players are then moved on without the usual problems. Mohammed Kudus is a player that came through that system. Kamaldeen Sulemana also. The academy became the bridge because the normal route from top-tier African football to Europe is not very good.

Mamadou Faye runs a football school in Dakar and has watched players leave for years. He said that if you're not officially partnered with a European club, you're basically invisible when decisions are being made.

What Happens to the Players Who Don't Make It?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of these people end up in cities like Paris, with no documents, no club and no way to get home. Sky News found that 4,000 young African players had been brought into France through trafficking networks, with about 20 new cases arriving every week. Around 2,000 of them ended up in Paris alone.

Those who go through North Africa sometimes do better. Players from Côte d'Ivoire can travel to Morocco and stay for three months. North African clubs pay on time and sometimes have links to sell players to other clubs. It is slower and less glamorous than what the fake agents promise. It is also real.

FIFA rules say that you cannot move a player under 18 across international borders. People get around this rule all the time. They do it through student visas, setting up NGOs and youth club paperwork that looks clean. A court case in Belgium didn't go well for the players. They said they had signed the contracts even though they knew the conditions were bad.

That is the part that is hard to fix. When the dream is strong, people sign things they shouldn't.

What the players who actually make it have in common:

Advertisement

Advertisement

They came from a proper academy with a real European partnership

They had a real agent sorted before they left, not someone they found after landing

Their family did not pay money upfront to anyone

They moved to a competitive league first instead of going straight to a trial