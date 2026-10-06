Trophies don't matter — Arsenal star shares philosophy

Arsenal forward Noni Madueke shared a faith-based insight into his psyche.

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke has delivered a profound reflection on the value of footballing accolades, maintaining that material success and trophies hold little significance when measured against his Christian faith.

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​A higher perspective

​The 24-year-old forward outlined his philosophy during a recent appearance on a seemingly religious podcast.

​Despite actively competing for major honours at the pinnacle of European football, Madueke rejected the notion that such success defines a person's worth.

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He suggested that athletes must elevate their perspective beyond the immediate pursuit of wealth and recognition.

​"The trophies, bro, as much as they mean so much right now and it's what we strive for, but at the same time, it doesn't mean anything," Madueke explained.

Noni Madueke says “trophies don’t mean anything”. @four8stories https://t.co/VOu9hU8d3s — 9bills (@9bills) October 6, 2026

"The trophies and the accolades and the money and all of this, and like the things in the world that people strive for."

​The winger framed his perspective entirely around his religious devotion and eternal priorities.

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​"I believe at the end of time, bro, you're gonna meet your maker, and he's gonna say, 'What did you do for my kingdom?'" he continued.

"He's not gonna ask you how many Man of the Match awards you had. He'll say, 'Were you listening when I was talking to you? Were you a positive example for my kingdom?'"

​When the interviewer acknowledged the depth of his stance, Madueke concluded: "It's cool stuff. It don't define us."

​Madueke's trophy success

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​Madueke's detachment from material hardware comes despite his status as a heavily decorated player.

​Following his formative professional years at PSV Eindhoven, where he won the KNVB Cup and a Johan Cruyff Shield, Madueke returned to England to join Chelsea.

During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, he helped the club secure the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

​In the summer of 2025, Madueke executed a cross-London transfer to Arsenal.

Noni Madueke with the Conference League title || Image credit: Imago

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The move yielded immediate domestic success, as he formed a crucial part of the squad that secured the 2025/26 Premier League title and the subsequent 2026 FA Community Shield.

He also holds international silverware, having won the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship with England.

​Faith within the Arsenal dressing room

​His recent podcast comments align with his established track record of vocalising his faith.

​Madueke previously confirmed that religion serves as a foundational pillar within the current Arsenal squad. In a past interview, he revealed the existence of a dedicated religious core at the club, noting that approximately 10 players routinely gather to share scriptures and pray together.

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