Arsenal star warned he could lose starting spot to Chelsea target

Former England national team striker Gary Lineker raised an interesting point on Thomas Tuchel's options.

Gary Lineker has warned Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice that his guaranteed starting position for the England national team is under threat following Alex Scott's commanding performance against Croatia.

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Gary Lineker has warned Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice that his guaranteed starting position for the England national team is under threat following Alex Scott's commanding performance against Croatia.

​A commanding first start

​Lineker delivered his assessment following England's emphatic 7-0 victory over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

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​With Rice sidelined due to injury, Scott seized the opportunity during his first senior start for the national side. The 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder anchored the pitch for 70 minutes, completely dictating the tempo as England dismantled the Croatian side.

​Speaking on his podcast, former England striker Lineker praised Scott's tactical awareness and suggested that his distinct profile provides manager Thomas Tuchel with an alternative to Rice's traditional industry.

​"Declan Rice has his strengths and is brilliant with his delivery and work-rate, but there's a calmness and control to Scott, he never gives the ball away and he's always scanning," Lineker stated. "I was really impressed; what a very, very confident start to his England career."

​Questioning the midfield hierarchy

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​While Rice has been a staple of the England setup, Lineker questioned whether the 27-year-old's position remains untouchable given the evolution of the squad's tactical approach under Tuchel.

​"Does it give him a different option now and does it mean, perhaps, that Declan's place is not always assured?" Lineker added, highlighting the immediate selection dilemma facing the coaching staff once Rice returns to full fitness.

England players || Imago

​The complete package

​Lineker's assessment directly mirrors the sentiments expressed by Tuchel, who offered glowing praise for Scott during his post-match press conference.

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​The England manager hailed the midfielder's composure and technical security, confirming that the coaching staff views him as a foundational piece of the squad's setup.

​"First start and what a start, what a performance," Tuchel told reporters. "He is so smooth on the ball, his decision making is at the highest level. He plays with so much confidence. He is just the complete package."

​A £100 million valuation

​Scott's seamless transition to international football has amplified the transfer speculation surrounding his club future.

​Chelsea have maintained a concrete interest in the midfielder as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of the January transfer window.

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