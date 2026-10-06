I apologise — Ronaldo makes retirement decision

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement following his abrupt exit from the national camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo has formally confirmed he will not retire from international football, releasing a public statement declaring his availability for Portugal's upcoming November fixtures despite his ongoing dispute with manager Jorge Jesus.

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The public statement

The 41-year-old forward addressed his international future on Tuesday, effectively ending speculation that his abrupt departure from the national team camp marked the conclusion of his Portugal career.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested the Al Nassr forward would refuse any future call-ups provided Jesus remained in his managerial post.

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However, Ronaldo issued a comprehensive statement clarifying his stance and reaffirming his commitment to the national setup.

"If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals, I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo stated.

To underline his dedication, the forward referenced his decision to play a 2006 World Cup qualifying match against Russia in September 2005, just one day after the death of his father, José Dinis Aveiro.

"I decided to stay there until the end of the match the following day," he added. "I did for the country what I would never do for any club."

A breach of trust

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Ronaldo utilised the statement to explain the specific catalyst for his September 30 walkout.

The friction originated during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway in Oslo on September 27.

Jesus left the captain on the bench for the duration of the match, later admitting he had broken a pre-match promise to give the forward playing time because "no player will ever make a decision for me."

Ronaldo confirmed that the broken promise forced his departure.

"The responsibility is exclusively mine. I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one's word has, for me, a defining impact," Ronaldo explained.

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"I felt that, from that point on, my remaining would only harm the working group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my bags and left."

The path back

The forward's declaration shifts the focus directly onto Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation ahead of the next international window.

Following the walkout, FPF President Pedro Proença and Jesus both publicly maintained that the door remained open for a return, characterising the incident as a misunderstanding. Proença insisted Ronaldo remains in the squad on his own sporting merit.

Simultaneously, Proença expressed complete satisfaction with Jesus's tenure. During Ronaldo's absence, Portugal secured three consecutive victories on the pitch, completing a flawless run of four wins from four matches across the international window. The results guaranteed Portugal a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals scheduled for March 2027.

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