Meet Destiny Kosiso: Nigerian wonderkid who has scored 100+ goals for Barcelona

Destiny Kosiso Ejiofor is one of the most talked-about young talents currently progressing through Barcelona’s La Masia academy.

Barcelona's La Masia are famed for producing superstars over the years, with the likes of Lamine Yamal just one of many to come from the famed academy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there are more in the pipeline, and the latest prodigy is Destiny Kosiso.

Born in Spain in 2014 to Nigerian parents, the 12-year-old forward is eligible to represent either Spain or Nigeria at international level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is the son of former Nigerian footballer Ejike Paschal and has two older brothers, David Obinna and Divine Ikenna, who have also featured in Barcelona’s youth system.

Kosiso’s goalscoring numbers at youth level have drawn widespread attention. According to multiple Spanish reports, he scored 145 goals in 52 matches across two seasons while playing seven-a-side football for Barcelona’s academy sides.

In one campaign with the Under-10s, he reportedly netted around 100 goals in 27 appearances.

Barcelona academy's 12 year-old Destiny Kosiso has 145 goals in 52 games and just scored a hat-trick against Villarreal U12. Shouldn’t the NFF be doing everything possible to get this boy to choose Nigeria before Spain comes calling? 👀 https://t.co/7VKHuX1roS — Super Eagles Supporters Club (@official_esclub) October 5, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

After moving into 11-a-side football, he has continued to score regularly. Earlier in 2026 he finished as the leading scorer at the LaLiga FC Futures U12 Club World Cup with seven goals.

Most recently, he scored a hat-trick for Barcelona against Villarreal in the LaLiga FC Futures tournament in Orlando, helping his side progress.

DESTINY KOSISO's HAT-TRICK for Barça U12 against Villarreal U12 yesterday in LaLigaFC Futures. A proper no.9 in the making at La Masia! 🔥🇳🇬 https://t.co/DLhCxtEBEO — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 4, 2026

At just 12 years of age, Kosiso secured a sponsorship deal with Nike. Spanish media have described his playing style, powerful, explosive and clinical, as reminiscent of Kylian Mbappé

Advertisement

Advertisement