Advertisement

Meet Destiny Kosiso: Nigerian wonderkid who has scored 100+ goals for Barcelona

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:32 - 06 October 2026
Destiny Kosiso Ejiofor is one of the most talked-about young talents currently progressing through Barcelona’s La Masia academy.
Advertisement

Barcelona's La Masia are famed for producing superstars over the years, with the likes of Lamine Yamal just one of many to come from the famed academy.

Advertisement

However, there are more in the pipeline, and the latest prodigy is Destiny Kosiso.

Born in Spain in 2014 to Nigerian parents, the 12-year-old forward is eligible to represent either Spain or Nigeria at international level.

Advertisement

He is the son of former Nigerian footballer Ejike Paschal and has two older brothers, David Obinna and Divine Ikenna, who have also featured in Barcelona’s youth system.

Kosiso’s goalscoring numbers at youth level have drawn widespread attention. According to multiple Spanish reports, he scored 145 goals in 52 matches across two seasons while playing seven-a-side football for Barcelona’s academy sides.

In one campaign with the Under-10s, he reportedly netted around 100 goals in 27 appearances.

Advertisement

After moving into 11-a-side football, he has continued to score regularly. Earlier in 2026 he finished as the leading scorer at the LaLiga FC Futures U12 Club World Cup with seven goals.

Most recently, he scored a hat-trick for Barcelona against Villarreal in the LaLiga FC Futures tournament in Orlando, helping his side progress.

At just 12 years of age, Kosiso secured a sponsorship deal with Nike. Spanish media have described his playing style, powerful, explosive and clinical, as reminiscent of Kylian Mbappé

Advertisement

.Still years away from senior football, the Spanish-born Nigerian prospect remains one of the highest-rated young strikers inside La Masia.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Pique and Shakira return to court over children
Football
06.10.2026
Pique and Shakira return to court over children
Tell them I am same level as Pele and Maradona — Ronaldo makes strange demand
Football
06.10.2026
Tell them I am same level as Pele and Maradona — Ronaldo makes strange demand
I apologise — Ronaldo makes retirement decision
Football
06.10.2026
I apologise — Ronaldo makes retirement decision
Russia vs Nigeria: Akor Adams rescues Super Eagles from defeat in 6-goal thriller
Football
06.10.2026
Russia vs Nigeria: Akor Adams rescues Super Eagles from defeat in 6-goal thriller
Meet Destiny Kosiso: Nigerian wonderkid who has scored 100+ goals for Barcelona
Football
06.10.2026
Meet Destiny Kosiso: Nigerian wonderkid who has scored 100+ goals for Barcelona
Ronaldo sets condition for Portugal return
Football
06.10.2026
Ronaldo sets condition for Portugal return