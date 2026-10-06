Forget it, I won't apologise to Ronaldo — Portugal boss Jorge Jesus declares

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has made it clear he will not apologise to Cristiano Ronaldo amid their ongoing rift.

Speaking after Portugal’s Nations League victory over Norway, Jesus was asked whether he owed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner an apology following the events that led to Ronaldo’s abrupt departure from the national team camp.

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Jesus remained adamant that he did not owe anyone an apology, despite calls from the likes of Rio Ferdinand and others in the Ronaldo camp, to do so.

“I take responsibility for the decision and for what happened,” Jesus said.

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“But apologise for what? To whom? That is a lie. Apologise for what? What was there to apologise for?”

The 72-year-old was even more direct in another exchange, declaring: “I don’t apologise to anyone.”

The dispute erupted after Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute against Norway despite being sent out to warm up for a significant period.

The Al-Nassr striker later left the camp and has not featured since.

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Jesus insisted his decisions as coach are non-negotiable and that the priority was the team’s results.

He did, however, leave the door open for Ronaldo’s return, stating the veteran would be called up for the next international window if he is playing regularly for Al-Nassr and wishes to come back.

“It’s his decision,” Jesus added.

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“You can’t break up a year-long friendship over a situation that is difficult to understand.”

The firm stance from the Portugal coach suggests any reconciliation will depend more on Ronaldo’s willingness to move past the episode than any public apology.