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Super Eagles motivated to beat Russia after Guinea-Bissau shocker — Eric Chelle

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:45 - 06 October 2026
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says his side are fully motivated to bounce back against Russia following their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.
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Nigeria will face the Russians in an international friendly on Tuesday, looking to restore pride after the shock AFCON qualifier loss that left them bottom of their group.

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Chelle admitted the team will field a second-string side after several regular players were unavailable due to club restrictions.

“Some clubs don’t want the players to come. We have to manage the situation,” the Frenchman said at a press conference on Monday.

“We lost our last game, and the expectation for this game is to give the new players the opportunity to show what they can do.

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“We are motivated. The players want to win, and they want to give their best for the jersey and the country.”

Reflecting on the Guinea-Bissau defeat, Chelle highlighted the need for greater intensity.

“This is not the same team. We lost the game against Guinea-Bissau because our intensity was not good. It’s going to be a different game,” he said.

“The Russian team also play with a lot of intensity. When they don’t have the ball, they are always aggressive. I want my team to play the same way too.

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“If we play that way tomorrow, I will be very happy. I want to see a good game and a good performance from the players.”

This will be Nigeria's second meeting with Russia since the 1-1 draw in June 2025.

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