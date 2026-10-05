Apologise to Ronaldo or get sacked — Jorge Jesus warned

Portugal's head coach Jorge Jesus has been urged to offer a public apology to captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has warned Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus to publicly apologise for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo or face dismissal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Demanding a public apology

​Ferdinand, who shared a dressing room with the Portuguese captain at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, offered his assessment of the ongoing international fallout.

​Speaking out in defence of his former teammate on Monday, Ferdinand placed the blame for the dressing room fracture on Jesus's man-management skills. The pundit insisted that the manager must now intervene to salvage his tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​"The coach [Jorge Jesus] has to come and apologize... or else he'll end up being fired," Ferdinand stated. "He has to come out publicly and say, 'Listen, I misjudged this situation.'"

Cristiano Portugal Career Needs To Be Discussed! 🇵🇹 Poor Communication, Lack of Respect. Losing Followers by the Day! #cristiano #portugal https://t.co/UUKKB2qyxz — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 5, 2026

​The dispute originated when Jesus left the 41-year-old forward as an unused substitute during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Norway in Oslo on September 27. Feeling disrespected, Ronaldo abandoned the national team camp in Copenhagen on September 30.

​A failure in communication

​Ferdinand argued that the situation was entirely avoidable, drawing a direct parallel to the communication strategy of Jesus's predecessor, Roberto Martínez, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​"All of this could have been prevented with good communication," Ferdinand explained. "I said the same thing during the World Cup with Roberto Martínez, and I think the same with this coach now.

“They have to sit down with Cristiano Ronaldo and tell him, 'This is what I want to do, and if you don't want to be a part of it, then tell me, but this is how things are going to be.'"

​Ferdinand also took to social media to amplify his stance, posting to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the manager's "poor communication" and "lack of respect."

​Defining the forward's role

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Ferdinand maintained that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains an asset for the national team, provided the coaching staff explicitly outlines his operational parameters.

​"He still has a role to play, I believe that," Ferdinand added. "The question here is whether it will be as a starter, a significant substitute in games, or even to start some matches and be a substitute in others? That's the conversation that needs to be had, and then it's just a matter of fulfilling what was agreed upon."