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Lamine Yamal: Iniesta highlights 3 factors which make Barcelona star's trajectory scary

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:16 - 05 October 2026
Legendary Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta discussed Lamine Yamal's unprecedented trajectory.
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Former Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta has expressed his amazement at Lamine Yamal's rapid development, stating that the 19-year-old's current standard of performance is completely abnormal.

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What Andrés Iniesta said

Iniesta offered his assessment of the Barcelona winger during a recent interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo ahead of his interactive exhibition launch.

The 42-year-old rejected the notion that Yamal's trajectory is simply the standard progression of a highly-rated academy prospect.

"Is it normal to see Yamal at this level at 19? No, it's not normal," Iniesta stated “Otherwise there would be more players capable of achieving it.”

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Having graduated from the same La Masia academy before dominating European football, Iniesta highlighted three specific traits that separate the teenager from his peers.

"What is beautiful and important about it all is his ambition, his ease, and the fact that - when you think about it - what lies ahead for him is magnificent," he added.

Yamal: Ballon d'Or favourite

Iniesta's praise coincides with Yamal's emergence as the current favourite to secure the 2026 Ballon d'Or following a successful year for both club and country.

The 19-year-old secured the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national team, and domestically, he won LALIGA.

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If Yamal secures the individual accolade, he will officially become the youngest winner in the award's 70-year history.

The potential achievement carries additional weight given Iniesta's own history with the prize.

Despite securing the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Spain with a decisive final goal, Iniesta ultimately finished as the runner-up for the 2010 Ballon d'Or.

Sixteen years later, Yamal is positioned to capture the individual recognition that narrowly eluded his predecessor.

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