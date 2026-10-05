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Ronaldo returns to training after leaving Portugal camp

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:39 - 05 October 2026
Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training.
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Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to club duties in Saudi Arabia, resuming training with Al Nassr as he attempts to refocus following his controversial exit from the Portugal national team camp.

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​Ronaldo returns to Riyadh

​The 41-year-old forward is already back in the Middle East to rejoin his domestic teammates.

​Following his abrupt departure from the Portuguese squad in Copenhagen, Ronaldo briefly travelled to Madrid to decompress from the escalating national scandal before flying to Riyadh to resume club competition.

​The forward now shifts his attention back to Al Nassr's 2026/27 domestic campaign.

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​The Riyadh-based club currently sits third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 16 points after seven matches, narrowly trailing Al Hilal (18 points) and Al Ittihad (17 points). 

Operating as the focal point of the attack, Ronaldo has registered three goals and one assist across his six league appearances this season as Al Nassr push to defend their domestic title.

​The national team fallout

​Ronaldo's return to club football provides a temporary sanctuary from the scrutiny surrounding his international future.

​The bitter dispute originated on September 27, when Portugal manager Jorge Jesus left the captain as an unused substitute during a 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway in Oslo. The perceived disrespect regarding the selection decision completely fractured the relationship between the two men.

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​Despite last-minute mediation attempts by Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença, Ronaldo officially abandoned the national team camp on September 30.

​A seamless transition without the captain

​While the unprecedented walkout dominated the international break, Jesus successfully insulated the squad from the off-pitch noise to deliver flawless results.

​Including the initial September 27 fixture where Ronaldo remained on the bench, Portugal secured three consecutive victories without their captain on the pitch. 

Following his official departure, the squad travelled to Copenhagen and defeated Denmark 4-2 on October 1. They concluded the chaotic window by defeating Norway at the Estadio do Dragao on October 4.

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​The dominant run secured a perfect four wins from four Nations League fixtures, establishing a commanding lead at the top of their group.

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