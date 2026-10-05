Deadly plague incident in Russia: Are Super Eagles headed into danger?

Super Eagles prepare to face Russia in Nizhny Novgorod amid health concerns following a mysterious death in Siberia

The Super Eagles are preparing to face Russia in Nizhny Novgorod, but concerns over a mysterious illness in the country have added an unexpected layer of anxiety ahead of Tuesday’s friendly.

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A 28-year-old laboratory technician in Siberia has died from pneumonia of “unknown” origin, with dozens of people reportedly isolated or placed under observation as Russian authorities investigate a suspected dangerous infection.

Mysterious death sparks health concerns in Russia

The researcher, identified by local media as Darya Shipilova, worked at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia before dying after being diagnosed with pneumonia of an unknown origin.

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Russian health agency Rospotrebnadzor has sought to distance the death from her professional duties, saying no microorganisms connected to her work were detected in samples taken from her. The agency also described the epidemiological situation in the region as stable.

However, authorities have taken precautionary measures after a suspected case of a particularly dangerous infection was reported in the region. The hospital where the researcher was treated has been quarantined, while some hospitals have reportedly stopped admitting or discharging patients.

Unofficial reports claim almost 200 people are under observation, although authorities have not confirmed that figure. The World Health Organization is also working with Russian officials to verify the circumstances and laboratory results.

Despite the alarming reports, health experts have urged against panic. Virologist Angela Rasmussen said pneumonic plague is deadly but not highly transmissible, while the WHO said the public health risk to the general population appeared low based on the unofficial information available.

Should Nigeria be worried ahead of Russia friendly?

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The timing of the incident is particularly notable for Nigeria, with the Super Eagles already in Russia for their international friendly against the hosts at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The mysterious illness has naturally raised questions about whether the Nigerian delegation could face any health concerns while in Russia. However, the reported incident is in Irkutsk, thousands of kilometres from Nizhny Novgorod, while Russian and international health authorities have so far played down the possibility of a wider public health threat.

There is currently no indication that the Super Eagles are in immediate danger, but the unusual circumstances mean health precautions will inevitably remain under scrutiny.