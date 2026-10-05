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Lionel Messi: Legendary Nollywood actress pens heartfelt farewell to Argentina captain

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:58 - 05 October 2026
The celebration of Lionel Messi's final Argentina games continues to attract emotional social media posts.
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Nollywood actress and producer Uche Jombo has posted an extensive tribute to Lionel Messi on social media ahead of the Argentine captain's final international appearance.

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Uche Jombo’s heartfelt epistle

​Taking to social media ahead of the 39-year-old forward's anticipated international farewell, the Nigerian film veteran shared a lengthy message detailing her connection to his career.

​"I honestly don’t know how to say goodbye to you, Leo!" Jombo wrote.

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​"For so many of us, you helped make us fall in love with football; watching you play is football. Messi is football! It became a part of our lives. We grew with you. We celebrated with you. We cried with you."

​Jombo highlighted the emotional toll of supporting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner throughout his international tenure, referencing the painful near-misses before his crowning achievement.

​"We felt the heartbreaks, questioned whether the dream would ever happen… and then we watched you finally lift that World Cup," she continued.

​"I will always remember the little moments, the way you carried the weight of a nation, the quiet determination, the magic in your feet, and that look in your eyes when you knew you had one more moment to create."

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Uche Jombo: Messi’s big Nollywood fan

​Jombo is one of the most prominent football fans in the African entertainment industry.

​The 46-year-old, who boasts an extensive filmography of over 250 Nollywood productions, including major roles in Visa to Hell (1999), Damage (2011), Wives on Strike (2016), the mini-series Blood Sisters (2022), and the football-themed comedy Onyegwu (2023), is a vocal Manchester United supporter. 

Despite her allegiance to the Red Devils (Cristiano Ronaldo’s club), Jombo consistently uses her platforms to advocate for Messi, regularly engaging in football discourse and defending his legacy on social media.

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​Her post acknowledged the finality of the moment, noting that while Messi continues his club career with Inter Miami, his departure from the Argentine national setup marks the end of a generational chapter.

​"Thank you for giving us something to believe in. Thank you for showing us what it means to keep going, even when the world tells you the dream is over," Jombo wrote.

​"You came, you fought, you conquered… and you gave us the ending we always prayed for. The little boy from Rosario became a legend of the world. There will never be another like you!!!"

​The Monumental farewell

​Jombo's message arrives as the Argentine Football Association finalises preparations for Messi's official send-off.

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​Following his decision to retire from international football, the federation arranged a commemorative exhibition match against the Benin Republic. The fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires.

​The match serves as a definitive celebration of a player who fundamentally altered his nation's footballing history. 

During his senior international career (2005–2026), Messi guided Argentina to three major trophies: the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa América.

​To mark the occasion, the squad will take the pitch wearing a bespoke "2026 Messi Tribute Argentina Jersey" released by Adidas, ensuring the forward receives a meticulously crafted farewell in front of a capacity home crowd.

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