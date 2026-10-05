Lionel Messi: Legendary Nollywood actress pens heartfelt farewell to Argentina captain

I honestly don’t know how to say goodbye to you, Leo! I’m comforted by the fact that we still have you playing club football for now😍 For so many of us, you helped make us fall in love with football,watching you play is football. Messi is football! It became a part of our lives. We grew with you. We celebrated with you. We cried with you. We felt the heartbreaks, questioned whether the dream would ever happen… and then we watched you finally lift that World Cup. 🥹🇦🇷🏆 I will always remember the little moments ,the way you carried the weight of a nation, the quiet determination, the magic in your feet, and that look in your eyes when you knew you had one more moment to create. You gave us memories that will stay with us forever. And maybe that’s why this goodbye hurts so much. Because it feels like we’re saying goodbye to a part of an era… a part of our own story. Thank you, Messi. ❤️ Thank you for giving us something to believe in. Thank you for showing us what it means to keep going, even when the world tells you the dream is over, teaching us its never about not falling or failing, it’s about getting back up and going AGAIN!! You came, you fought, you conquered… and you gave us the ending we always prayed for. Go in peace, Leo. You’ve given us everything.EVERYTHING!!!! Thank you, Leo. Thank you for the magic. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for making football feel like art. ❤️ The little boy from Rosario became a legend of the world. There will never be another like you!!! And now, we say goodbye… with tears in our eyes and gratitude in our hearts. Gracias, Leo. The game will never be the same without you. 🐐🇦🇷