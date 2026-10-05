Russia vs Nigeria XI: Nwabali in, Okoye missing as Iheanacho leads new-look Super Eagles
Bursaspor star Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to lead a new-look Super Eagles side in their clash against Russia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Iheanacho leads new look Super-Eagles
Iheanacho missed Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau last month, but he is expected to be heavily involved in the game against Sbornaya.
The 30-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in eight appearances for his Turkish side, is expected to be part of a Super Eagles attack that should also include Moses Simon and Akor Adams.
Iheanacho, Simon and Adams are the only familiar names in the Super Eagles squad after a couple of players were forced to pull out of the clash.
Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle had already planned to use this game to try out new and domestic players, but the former Mali coach was hoping to call on the services of the likes of Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika, too.
However, both players have now pulled out of the squad, with Ndidi withdrawing through injury, while Eintracht Frankfurt refused to release Onyedika.
No Okoye, as Chelle faces selection problem against Russia
Chelle will also be without Maduka Okoye, who was in the squad for the games against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, although he did not play.
Okoye was not invited for this game, but it was hoped that the Udinese goalkeeper would be a late inclusion after failing to play any part in the qualifiers.
In defence, Benjamin Frericks and Emannuel Fernandez are the most likely centre-back pairing, with Abdullahi Bewene and Isaac James playing on the right-side and left-side of the defence, respectively.
The midfield is Chelle’s biggest conundrum going into the clash, but he might be forced to go with Ikorodu City’s Aderemi Adeoye, Kristiansund’s Igor Wilfred and Vendsyssel’s Stephen Michael.
Nigeria’s likely XI vs Russia: Nwabali, Fredricks, Fernandez, Bewene, James, Adeoye, Igor Wilfred, Michael, Iheanacho, Simon, Adams