Russia vs Nigeria: Another senior Super Eagles star pulls out after Ndidi
Fullback Bright Osayi-Samuel has stepped away from Nigeria’s upcoming exhibition match against Russia, compounding a growing defensive crisis for head coach Éric Chelle.
Defensive attrition in camp
The withdrawal makes Osayi-Samuel the third established international to depart the squad ahead of the Tuesday, October 6 fixture.
He follows national team captain Wilfred Ndidi and Basel centre-back Victory Akpe out of the travelling party.
Ndidi reportedly sustained a knock during the recent qualification window against Guinea-Bissau, while Akpe suffered a training-ground injury just days prior.
Eric Chelle quickly addressed the initial gaps, drafting in Stade Reims midfielder John Otomewo and Tromsø defender Vince Osuji. Management must now scramble to identify a suitable late replacement for Osayi-Samuel to reinforce the depleted backline.
The Nizhny Novgorod test
The upcoming clash in Nizhny Novgorod represents the concluding chapter of the Super Eagles’ demanding three-game international window.
Despite the ongoing squad attrition, a core group of senior players remains intact to navigate the freezing eight-degree Russian conditions.
First-team regulars Kelechi Iheanacho, Stanley Nwabali, Jerome Akor, and stand-in captain Moses Simon have already touched down in the host city to commence training preparations.
The 2025 Moscow clash
Tuesday's matchup offers a chance to break the deadlock established during the inaugural senior meeting between the two nations.
When Nigeria and Russia first collided at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in June 2025, the tightly contested affair ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
The hosts seized an early advantage in the 27th minute when a defensive error forced Semi Ajayi to turn the ball into his own net. The Super Eagles eventually secured a draw in the 71st minute, with striker Tolu Arokodare slotting home the equaliser to open his senior international account.