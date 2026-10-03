Russia vs Nigeria: Another senior Super Eagles star pulls out after Ndidi

Eric Chelle loses another player ahead of the international friendly against Russia.

Fullback Bright Osayi-Samuel has stepped away from Nigeria’s upcoming exhibition match against Russia, compounding a growing defensive crisis for head coach Éric Chelle.

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Defensive attrition in camp

The withdrawal makes Osayi-Samuel the third established international to depart the squad ahead of the Tuesday, October 6 fixture.

He follows national team captain Wilfred Ndidi and Basel centre-back Victory Akpe out of the travelling party.

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Ndidi reportedly sustained a knock during the recent qualification window against Guinea-Bissau, while Akpe suffered a training-ground injury just days prior.

Eric Chelle quickly addressed the initial gaps, drafting in Stade Reims midfielder John Otomewo and Tromsø defender Vince Osuji. Management must now scramble to identify a suitable late replacement for Osayi-Samuel to reinforce the depleted backline.

The Nizhny Novgorod test

The upcoming clash in Nizhny Novgorod represents the concluding chapter of the Super Eagles’ demanding three-game international window.

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Despite the ongoing squad attrition, a core group of senior players remains intact to navigate the freezing eight-degree Russian conditions.

First-team regulars Kelechi Iheanacho, Stanley Nwabali, Jerome Akor, and stand-in captain Moses Simon have already touched down in the host city to commence training preparations.

Moses Simon || Imago

The 2025 Moscow clash

Tuesday's matchup offers a chance to break the deadlock established during the inaugural senior meeting between the two nations.

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When Nigeria and Russia first collided at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in June 2025, the tightly contested affair ended in a 1-1 stalemate.