Fashion: Guardiola makes first public appearance after Man City guilty verdict

Legendary Premier League manager Pep Guardiola has pictured in Paris alongside his youngest daughter.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made his first public appearance since the club's 114-charge guilty verdict, attending Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week presentation alongside his family.

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Guardiola's Paris Fashion Week emergence

Guardiola was photographed arriving at the showcase in the French capital during the first week of October 2026.

The appearance marks the 55-year-old's first in-person public outing since the Premier League officially confirmed the financial breaches.

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Guardiola had previously broken his silence on the regulatory fallout on September 30, releasing a defiant 54-word social media statement pledging his unwavering support for the Manchester City administration.

Pep Guardiola in Paris, serving effortless style ahead of the Victoria Beckham show. 🖤✨ The fit, the presence, the aura — absolutely unmatched. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PJfKlWElPu — Mubarak. 🖤🌹🦅 (@DrealMb) October 2, 2026

The Beckham brand connection

The former manager attended the Parisian event alongside his youngest daughter, Valentina Guardiola, marking her own debut on the Paris Fashion Week front row.

The family's ties to the Beckham brand run through Pep's eldest daughter, Maria, who has previously interned with Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label.

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Maria did not attend this particular show, reportedly stepping back so as not to overshadow her younger sister's moment.

Maria Guardiola looking stunning || Credit: Maria Guardiola/Instagram

Deep roots in the fashion industry

While primarily celebrated for his tactical football intellect, Guardiola has maintained lifelong connections to the high-end fashion world.

His most significant stylistic influence came from his ex-wife, Cristina Serra, whose family owns the luxury Serra Claret boutique in Barcelona.

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Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife Cristina Serra Serra | Credit: Imago

Guardiola and Serra separated in early 2025 after more than 30 years together, though the precise current status of their divorce proceedings has not been publicly confirmed in detail. Guardiola has previously credited Serra with curating his touchline wardrobe.

Beyond his touchline elegance, Guardiola actually boasts direct experience on the catwalk.