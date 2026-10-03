Fashion: Guardiola makes first public appearance after Man City guilty verdict
Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made his first public appearance since the club's 114-charge guilty verdict, attending Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week presentation alongside his family.
Guardiola's Paris Fashion Week emergence
Guardiola was photographed arriving at the showcase in the French capital during the first week of October 2026.
The appearance marks the 55-year-old's first in-person public outing since the Premier League officially confirmed the financial breaches.
Guardiola had previously broken his silence on the regulatory fallout on September 30, releasing a defiant 54-word social media statement pledging his unwavering support for the Manchester City administration.
Pep Guardiola in Paris, serving effortless style ahead of the Victoria Beckham show. 🖤✨ The fit, the presence, the aura — absolutely unmatched. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PJfKlWElPu— Mubarak. 🖤🌹🦅 (@DrealMb) October 2, 2026
The Beckham brand connection
The former manager attended the Parisian event alongside his youngest daughter, Valentina Guardiola, marking her own debut on the Paris Fashion Week front row.
The family's ties to the Beckham brand run through Pep's eldest daughter, Maria, who has previously interned with Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label.
Maria did not attend this particular show, reportedly stepping back so as not to overshadow her younger sister's moment.
Deep roots in the fashion industry
While primarily celebrated for his tactical football intellect, Guardiola has maintained lifelong connections to the high-end fashion world.
His most significant stylistic influence came from his ex-wife, Cristina Serra, whose family owns the luxury Serra Claret boutique in Barcelona.
Guardiola and Serra separated in early 2025 after more than 30 years together, though the precise current status of their divorce proceedings has not been publicly confirmed in detail. Guardiola has previously credited Serra with curating his touchline wardrobe.
Beyond his touchline elegance, Guardiola actually boasts direct experience on the catwalk.
During his playing career with Barcelona (1990–2001), the Catalan tactician took a brief detour into the modelling industry, working for acclaimed Catalan fashion designer Antonio Miró at the Serra family's boutique, the same encounter through which he first met Cristina Serra. =