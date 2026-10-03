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Messi picked me to be new captain — Argentina star reveals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:50 - 03 October 2026
Cristian “Cuti” Romero has revealed that Lionel Messi personally played a key role in selecting him as Argentina’s new captain.
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The Atlético Madrid defender made the emotional admission as the Albiceleste prepare for life without their greatest-ever player.

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Messi is set to play his final match for Argentina against Benin on 6 October, bringing the curtain down on a glittering international career.

Romero, who has already worn the armband in recent friendlies, said Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni jointly decided he should take over the captaincy.

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“He chose me to be the captain of the national team, and for me it’s a beautiful responsibility,” Romero said.

“That he did it together with the coach is something beautiful. Obviously I learned a lot by his side over these six or seven years we’ve been together.”

The 28-year-old centre-back also paid tribute to Messi’s leadership style, recalling how the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner always pointed to the team when receiving individual applause.

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“He always led in a way that he never put himself above anyone. I always get emotional watching the video from when we beat England.

"Everyone was applauding him and he was pointing to the team.”

Romero made his first appearance as the permanent captain in Argentina’s 4-0 win over Bolivia and will continue in the role as the squad enters a new era.

He described the honour as both a privilege and a significant responsibility following Messi’s departure.

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