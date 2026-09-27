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Argentina confirms Nigeria friendly for March in China as the Super Eagles revive rivalry with Messi. | Imago

Who inherits Messi's No.10 shirt for Argentina? Mac Allister has his say

Mac Allister suggests rotating Argentina's iconic No.10 shirt among players before naming Lionel Messi's successor

Lionel Messi has worn Argentina’s iconic No.10 shirt for years, making the question of who succeeds him one of the biggest issues facing the national team after his eventual departure.

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Former Argentina international Carlos Mac Allister has proposed an unusual solution, suggesting the shirt should be shared rather than immediately handed to one successor.

Mac Allister wants No.10 rotation

Mac Allister believes Argentina should resist the temptation to immediately name a new owner for the famous shirt once Messi is no longer with the national team.

“I wouldn’t give the number 10 to anyone,” Mac Allister said during an appearance on ESPN.

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His proposal would see several players given opportunities to wear the shirt during an initial transition period, allowing the coaching staff to assess who is best suited to eventually take over one of the most significant numbers in Argentine football.

Mac Allister suggested allowing players including Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister and Nico Paz to take turns wearing the No.10.

Rather than making an immediate decision, he believes Argentina should observe how the players handle the responsibility before settling on a permanent successor.

Mac Allister also suggested a timeframe for the process, saying he would wait “eight or nine months” before deciding who should ultimately inherit the shirt.

His idea is partly informed by Argentina’s previous transition following Diego Maradona’s era, which Mac Allister experienced during his own time with the national team.

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Romero already set to replace Messi as captain

While the No.10 shirt remains undecided, Argentina have already identified the player who will take over the captaincy when Messi eventually steps aside.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Cristian “Cuti” Romero will become the national team’s captain, having already been third in the leadership order behind Messi and Nicolás Otamendi.

“Cuti is going to be the captain,” Scaloni said.

That gives Argentina a clear succession plan for the captain’s armband, but the future of the No.10 remains considerably less certain.

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Messi has transformed the shirt into one of the most recognisable symbols in international football during his Argentina career, winning the Copa América, Finalissima and 2022 World Cup while wearing it.

Mac Allister’s proposal would therefore give Argentina time to find a player capable of carrying the number’s weight rather than immediately placing that expectation on one footballer.