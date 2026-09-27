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Chelsea on track for another €100 million signing

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:58 - 27 September 2026
Chelsea could be set for another sizeable outlay in midfield during the upcoming transfer window.
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Chelsea are bracing for another prolonged and expensive transfer saga after Bournemouth slapped a staggering £100 million valuation on midfield sensation Alex Scott.

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Bournemouth's price tag

Bournemouth's hierarchy have reportedly moved to price suitors out signing Scott, privately communicating an internal valuation of up to €110 million (approximately £95 million) to establish a prohibitive £100 million benchmark for any mid-season or summer negotiations.

Chelsea's interest in the 22-year-old remains resolute despite the South Coast club previously rejecting their formal £64 million opening bid during the summer transfer window.

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Bournemouth currently operate from a position of leverage; they face no immediate financial pressure to sell following their recent qualification for the UEFA Europa League and the midfielder contract length, which keeps him at the club until 2029. 

The Enzo Fernández succession plan

Chelsea are expected to return with an improved proposal as early as January, driven by the necessity to replace Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernández.

Having failed to land the Argentine’s replacement before the summer deadline, the Blues remain dangerously light in the centre of the park as they navigate a congested domestic calendar.

The BlueCo midfield premium

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Should Chelsea press ahead and meet Bournemouth's exorbitant demands, it will represent the continuation of an unprecedented financial strategy under the BlueCo ownership.

The consortium has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to shatter market parameters for central midfielders, having already authorised the British-record £106.8 million signing of Fernández from Benfica in January 2023, followed months later by the £115 million acquisition of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023.

Meeting Bournemouth's £100 million valuation would solidify Scott as the third nine-figure midfield investment of the Todd Boehly era, tying over £320 million into just three central positions.

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