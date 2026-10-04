Ndidi was angry — Super Eagles star makes honest admission about Guinea-Bissau defeat

Super Eagles ace Akor Adams spoke candidly about the defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has admitted that the Nigerian dressing room were completely devastated following their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau, revealing that captain Wilfred Ndidi furiously confronted the squad over their performance.

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What Akor Adams said

​Speaking in a recent interview with NFF TV, the 26-year-old Venezia forward offered a candid assessment of the fallout from the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

​Adams did not shy away from the reaction to the performance, confirming that the squad faced a stern dressing-room dressing-down from Ndidi.

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​"The captain was pissed at us, and I can understand from his point," Adams explained. "Many of the boys were not happy. They were completely devastated after coming away from a long trip without taking anything back home in an important qualification game."

@NGSuperEagles forward @AkorjeromeAdams recounts the Guinea-Bissau experience 🎥 @thenff #disfootballsef https://t.co/j8OGnYnSo6 — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) October 4, 2026

​Despite aiming a subtle dig at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the poor state of the pitch at the Estádio 24 de Setembro, Adams acknowledged that the squad fell well below expectations.

​"We have already set the standards very high. So, living up to that standard is what we wake up to do every day as the Super Eagles," he added. "For me, that’s one thing we should do going into the next games. We are aware of the standards, and we should live up to them."

​The Guinea-Bissau disaster

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​The internal fury detailed by Adams directly reflects the disastrous nature of the Guinea-Bissau result.

Éric Chelle watched his side dismantled by a team ranked 106 places below them in the FIFA rankings, with Mama Baldé, Franculino Djú, and Álvaro Djaló all finding the net for the hosts. T

The 3-0 loss stands as Nigeria's first competitive defeat under the new coach, leaving them trailing Guinea-Bissau by three points in Group L.

​Adams himself faced severe scrutiny for his individual display during the disjointed performance. Pulse Sports Nigeria awarded the forward a dismal 3/10 player rating, as he "offered little mobility" and "failed to link up with his strike partner" before being substituted.

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​Looking ahead to Russia

​With their AFCON qualification hopes unexpectedly under threat, Adams insisted that the current generation is determined to maintain control of their own destiny rather than relying on mathematical favours.

​"There are still games to go, but with qualifications, we try our best in this generation not to be in a place where we need another team to either do good or do bad so we can qualify," he stated. "But we fell short against Guinea-Bissau, and we understand better now. We will make sure we come out good."