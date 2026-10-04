Ronaldo's planned farewell: Will Portugal give legend Messi-style goodbye?

Reports swirl over a potential farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo following his fallout with Portugal boss Jorge Jesus. Will he receive a Messi-style send-off?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal future remains uncertain after his dramatic fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus, with his next move expected to become clearer after tonight’s Nations League clash with Norway.

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Reports of a possible farewell match have now emerged, raising the prospect of the Portugal legend receiving a send-off similar to the one planned for Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo farewell reports spark confusion

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, negotiations are reportedly underway to arrange a farewell match for Ronaldo, allowing the 41-year-old to end his international career in front of his supporters.

However, Portuguese newspaper Record has strongly disputed those claims, insisting there are currently no discussions about staging a farewell game for the Al-Nassr forward.

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Record described the reported farewell scenario as an “imaginary scenario with no basis in reality”, leaving Ronaldo’s international future as uncertain as ever.

The controversy follows Ronaldo’s decision to leave Portugal’s training camp in Denmark after his dispute with Jesus. The captain promised to reveal the reasons behind his departure “in due course” but has remained silent since returning to Riyadh via Madrid.

Portugal still hoping Ronaldo stays

Despite the uncertainty, Record reports that the Portuguese Football Federation plans to attempt reconciliation after the Norway match. The objective is reportedly to restore peace between Ronaldo and Jesus and convince the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to remain with the national team.

Bruno Fernandes has already made his position clear, insisting Ronaldo remains an important part of the squad, saying, “Cris is part of the team. I hope he does not take hasty decisions and does not want to leave the national team for good.”

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Jesus has also left the door open to a reconciliation, with the Portugal boss choosing to postpone further discussion until after the Norway fixture. The timing could ultimately determine whether Ronaldo receives a farewell match or returns to the team for another chapter.

Messi’s situation provides an interesting comparison. The Argentina captain is expected to play a farewell match against Benin next Tuesday after announcing his international retirement following the World Cup.