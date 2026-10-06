Did Infantino rob Nigeria of a 2026 World Cup slot? FIFA documents reveal damning details of DR Congo eligibility trial

Leaked FIFA documents reveal DR Congo fielded an ineligible goalkeeper against Nigeria, sparking outrage over Super Eagles' 2026 World Cup exclusion

Events surrounding Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup has taken a stunning turn after internal FIFA documents reportedly revealed that DR Congo may have fielded an ineligible player during their decisive qualifying campaign.

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FIFA officials allegedly identified an eligibility breach involving goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi but allowed Congo to continue, eventually beating Jamaica to secure a place at the tournament.

FIFA reportedly found Congo goalkeeper ineligible

The controversy centres on a complaint filed by Nigeria after the Super Eagles were eliminated by DR Congo, with FIFA opening a review into the eligibility of Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who saved two penalties during the playoff final against the Super Eagles.

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According to documents reviewed by The New York Times, FIFA’s legal officials determined that Mpasi had not completed the necessary documentation to change his international affiliation after representing France at youth level.

Such breaches can carry serious sporting consequences, including forfeiting matches in which an ineligible player appeared.

FIFA officials reportedly considered several possible punishments, including awarding the disputed match to Nigeria, imposing a fine, replacing Congo with Nigeria in the playoff against Jamaica or taking no action because Nigeria’s complaint had allegedly been filed late.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s case was dismissed on a technicality, allowing Congo to proceed.

Congo beat Jamaica and reached World Cup

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The decision became hugely significant because Congo still had one obstacle between them and a historic World Cup appearance. Congo defeated Jamaica in the playoff and qualified for the tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Had FIFA replaced Congo with Nigeria, the Super Eagles could have taken their place in the decisive playoff and potentially secured a route to the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has not disputed the core findings reported by The New York Times, but said Nigeria’s case was dismissed on a technicality. The governing body also insisted that its committees operate independently and that Gianni Infantino had no role in their decisions.

However, the documents have raised questions because FIFA previously acted decisively in comparable eligibility cases.

In 2016, Greece were punished with a 3-0 defeat after fielding an ineligible player who had represented Australia at youth level. FIFA also changed the results of two Bolivia matches during 2018 World Cup qualifying after determining that an ineligible player had represented Paraguay.

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Why Nigeria's case has raised fresh questions

The consequences for Nigerian football have been severe, with the Super Eagles’ failure contributing to the resignation of the Nigerian football federation’s entire board.

Former federation president Ibrahim Musa Gusau said Nigerian officials were told their complaint had been dismissed for technical reasons but were not informed that FIFA had identified an issue with Mpasi’s eligibility.

“They just kept quiet, and they can’t tell anyone because they know it’s going to be a serious crisis for them,” Gusau said, calling for an investigation.

The allegations have also placed FIFA’s relationship with African football under the microscope.

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Infantino has invested significant political capital and development funds across Africa, where the continent’s 54 FIFA members represent a crucial voting bloc ahead of the next presidential election.

Infantino ally's Congo connection raises eyebrows

The timing has attracted further scrutiny because Véron Mosengo-Omba, a reported Infantino ally, was preparing to run for the presidency of Congo’s football federation when the eligibility dispute was being reviewed.

Two months after Congo’s qualification, Mosengo-Omba reportedly became the sole candidate and was elected president after other candidates withdrew or were removed under revised eligibility rules.

Former FIFA official Prince Zelkifli Rahman Ngoufonja, known as Prince Zul, questioned whether Congo’s World Cup fate could have affected Mosengo-Omba’s political prospects.

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“If FIFA removed Congo from the World Cup,” he said, Mosengo-Omba’s prospects “could have been damaged.”

Mosengo-Omba denied knowing about FIFA’s findings, while FIFA maintains that Infantino had no role in the eligibility decision.

With Infantino due to meet African football officials in Cape Verde, the Congo case could become a major talking point as he seeks support ahead of the FIFA presidential election.