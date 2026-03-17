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Revealed: Real reason FIFA denied Super Eagles petition over DR Congo players' eligibility, according to reports
According to reports, Nigeria's national football team’s hopes of overturning their World Cup play-off defeat have been dashed after it emerged that their protest against DR Congo national football team was dismissed on procedural grounds.
That would mean that the Super Eagles’ complaint was never even examined on its merits by FIFA.
Procedural errors prove costly for Nigeria
Nigeria’s protest followed their dramatic defeat to DR Congo in the decisive African play-off on November 16, 2025, at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat. The match ended 1-1 after extra time before DR Congo triumphed in a penalty shootout.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) later raised concerns about the eligibility of several Congolese players, alleging irregularities in their documentation. However, according to inside sources, the complaint failed to meet strict procedural requirements outlined in FIFA regulations.
Under Article 8 of the World Cup preliminary competition rules, protests must be lodged within two hours of the match and followed by a detailed written submission within 24 hours.
Nigeria, however, only submitted their complaint on November 28, nearly two weeks after the match, placing it well outside the permitted timeframe.
Compounding the issue, the mandatory protest fee of 1,000 Swiss francs was not paid, meaning the case could not be formally processed.
FIFA never reviewed eligibility claims
Due to these lapses, FIFA’s judicial bodies did not examine the substance of Nigeria’s allegations. The complaint was dismissed outright without any investigation into whether DR Congo fielded ineligible players.
Officials reportedly informed the NFF of the situation on March 9, 2026, confirming that the appeal had not been entertained.
Football legal experts note that such procedural rules are strictly enforced, with many cases historically rejected regardless of their underlying claims.
Had the protest been properly filed and upheld, DR Congo could have faced a 3-0 forfeiture and potential sanctions.
Instead, the dismissal confirms Nigeria’s absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while DR Congo remain on course to qualify, needing just one more victory against either Jamaica national football team or New Caledonia national football team.