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Goodbye Leo! 5 untouchable records Messi set for Argentina

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:10 - 06 October 2026
Lionel Messi will bring the curtain down on his legendary Argentina career on Tuesday night against Benin at the Estadio Monumental, ending a 21-year international journey.
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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner leaves the Albiceleste as the greatest player in the country’s history, with a collection of records that may never be matched.

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Here are five virtually untouchable marks Messi set for Argentina:

1. All-Time Leading Goalscorer (125 goals)

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Messi smashed Gabriel Batistuta’s long-standing record of 54 goals and finished more than double that tally.

His 125 international goals stand as one of the most dominant scoring records in South American football.

2. Most Caps for Argentina (207 appearances)

Lionel Messi || Imago
Lionel Messi || Imago

The Rosario native overtook Javier Mascherano’s previous record and leaves as the most-capped player in Argentina’s history by a significant margin.

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3. Most Assists for Argentina (68 assists)

Beyond scoring, Messi was also the nation’s greatest creator.

His 68 assists sets him apart as the greatest creator in Argentina history, highlighting his complete influence on the team’s attacking play.

4. Most World Cup Appearances (34 matches)

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Messi played in six World Cups (2006–2026) and holds the all-time record for most matches played at the tournament, as well as the most wins (23).

5. Most Goals in World Cups by an Argentine (21 goals)

He finished as Argentina’s outright leading scorer at the World Cup, well clear of Batistuta (10) and Diego Maradona (8), and second only to Kylian Mbappé on the all-time list.

Messi departs as a World Cup winner (2022), two-time Copa América champion, and the undisputed face of modern Argentine football.

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