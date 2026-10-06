Ronaldo sets condition for Portugal return

Ronaldo is currently unhappy with his treatment in the national team and will not play for his country again unless his conditions are met.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly vowed not to return to the Portuguese national team unless Jorge Jesus is sacked.

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Ronaldo open to Portugal return

Ronaldo is currently unhappy with Jesus following what he perceived as disrespectful treatment during the international break.

The issue started when Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench in Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash against Norway.

Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with Jesus

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Ronaldo was said to have been disrespected by the decision and was further annoyed after Jesus’ press conference ahead of the game against Denmark.

After Jesus’ conference, the 41-year-old left the team’s camp, claiming the coach had not told the truth.

Following his departure, it was believed that the Al-Nassr star had played his last official game for Portugal.

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However, according to CNNPortugal, Ronaldo is happy to continue playing for the national team, but not under Jesus.

🚨 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo has declared he will NOT return to the Portugal NT as long as Jorge Jesus is the manager. @cnnportugal 🇵🇹 https://t.co/S4poiozMts — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 6, 2026

The former Real Madrid star still feels he has more to offer the national team, but he does not see that happening if Jesus stays in charge.

Jesus refuses to apologise

It is unlikely to happen, though, as Jesus is just months into the four-year contract he signed with the Portuguese FA.

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The FA president has also thrown his backing behind Jesus, saying the federation will stick with the ex-Benfica manager.

The chances of reconciliation are also very slim after Jesus claimed he has nothing to apologise for in his post-match press conference following the win over Norway.