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Russia vs Nigeria: Akor Adams rescues Super Eagles from defeat in 6-goal thriller

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:05 - 06 October 2026
A much-changed Nigeria side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Russia in a thrilling international friendly.
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Eric Chelle's Super Eagles had come in for criticsm after the shock 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau in their last game, an AFCON 2027 qualifier.

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A friendly game against Russia afforded theWest African giants a chance to close the current international window on a winning note.

Russia 3-3 Super Eagles

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Kelechi Iheanacho, recalled after a strong start to the season with Bursaspor, was one of Nigeria’s brighter performers, and gave the Super Eagles an early lead in the 10th minute with a well-taken finish, but Russia responded strongly.

Lechi Sadulaev equalised on the half-hour mark before Matvey Kislyak put the hosts ahead just before half-time.

Aleksey Miranchuk extended Russia’s advantage early in the second half, making it 3-1. Nigeria pulled one back late on through Osayande Edokpolor in the 78th minute.

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Just as the result looked out of reach, Venezia forward Akor Adams finished a fine pass from 20-year-old Umar Abubakar to help spare Chelle's blushes.

Chelle, who called for a much-improved performance, will take positives from this result despite failing to secure the win.

Up next for Nigeria are November AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania.

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