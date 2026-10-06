Russia vs Nigeria: Akor Adams rescues Super Eagles from defeat in 6-goal thriller
Eric Chelle's Super Eagles had come in for criticsm after the shock 3-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau in their last game, an AFCON 2027 qualifier.
A friendly game against Russia afforded theWest African giants a chance to close the current international window on a winning note.
Russia 3-3 Super Eagles
Kelechi Iheanacho, recalled after a strong start to the season with Bursaspor, was one of Nigeria’s brighter performers, and gave the Super Eagles an early lead in the 10th minute with a well-taken finish, but Russia responded strongly.
Lechi Sadulaev equalised on the half-hour mark before Matvey Kislyak put the hosts ahead just before half-time.
Aleksey Miranchuk extended Russia’s advantage early in the second half, making it 3-1. Nigeria pulled one back late on through Osayande Edokpolor in the 78th minute.
Just as the result looked out of reach, Venezia forward Akor Adams finished a fine pass from 20-year-old Umar Abubakar to help spare Chelle's blushes.
Chelle, who called for a much-improved performance, will take positives from this result despite failing to secure the win.
Up next for Nigeria are November AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania.