Ronaldo compares himself to Pele, Maradona in statement accusing Jesus of betrayal

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence on leaving Portugal's training camp, accusing coach Jorge Jesus of broken promises while maintaining his national team commitment.

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence on his dramatic departure from Portugal's training camp, accusing head coach Jorge Jesus of breaking promises and revealing the chain of events that led to his decision to leave.

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The Al-Nassr forward insisted he remains committed to Portugal and will be available for selection after serving his suspension, but claimed the coach's actions left him feeling that his place in the national team was no longer secure.

Ronaldo reveals broken promises from Jorge Jesus

Ronaldo explained that Jesus had initially presented him with a clear plan for his involvement with Portugal, including playing the opening and final matches of the international window. He rejected a proposal to remain in Portugal while his teammates travelled abroad, insisting that doing so would set the wrong example.

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The veteran forward then claimed Jesus broke that agreement when he unexpectedly asked Ronaldo to prepare to play 30 minutes against Norway. Ronaldo warmed up from half-time but was never introduced.

According to Ronaldo, the incident was later discussed in a meeting involving Jesus and Al-Nassr sporting director Simo Coutinho. He claimed the coach promised to acknowledge publicly that the decision was his mistake and that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time.

Ronaldo said Jesus broke that promise again when the coach failed to make the agreed statement at his press conference.

"I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for another unfulfilled promise," Ronaldo said, insisting that honesty remains the foundation of his relationships.

Ronaldo insists he remains available for Portugal

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The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star also apologised for leaving the camp and admitted that his decision had consequences for his teammates and the Portuguese supporters.

However, Ronaldo strongly rejected any suggestion that he had lost his desire to represent his country. He recalled remaining with Portugal after learning of his father's death during a previous international camp, stressing the importance he places on national duty.

His statement also revealed the extraordinary esteem in which Jesus views him. In notes Ronaldo said he reviewed, the coach compared the forward's stature to that of Pele and Diego Maradona while admitting it was a mistake to have a player of his calibre warm up without entering the game.

Jesus reportedly wrote that he wanted Ronaldo "a lot" in the national team and praised his professionalism, loyalty and influence over more than two decades.

Ronaldo has accepted that the Portuguese Football Federation may punish him for leaving camp, arguing that his status as captain should make the consequences greater rather than smaller.

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Still, he insisted his international career is far from over, adding, "If I am physically fit, playing with my team, and hopefully scoring goals, after my suspension period ends, I will be available, as I always have been, to compete and win with our national team."