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Lionel Messi enjoys fairytale ending against Benin Republic

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 02:49 - 07 October 2026
Lionel Messi marked his final game for Argentina with a victory against the Benin Republic.
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Lionel Messi delivered a fairytale ending to his glittering international career on Wednesday, orchestrating all three goals in a 3-0 victory over the Benin Republic as Argentina bid a final, emotional farewell to their iconic captain.

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​The international friendly, which served as a grand celebration of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's unmatched legacy, saw Lionel Scaloni's side dominate a resilient Benin team. 

While the visitors held firm in the first half behind an inspired performance from their goalkeeper, they were ultimately undone by a vintage second-half masterclass from the Argentine maestro in his final appearance for La Albiceleste.

Key match details 

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​Despite controlling 65% of the possession and unleashing a barrage of shots in the opening 45 minutes, Argentina struggled to find an early breakthrough against Benin's disciplined defense.

Goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou produced several remarkable saves, racking up seven total across his 76 minutes on the pitch, to keep the score deadlocked at 0-0 heading into halftime.

​The match broke open immediately after the interval, sparked entirely by Messi's unparalleled vision. 

In the 48th minute, he delivered a pinpoint pass to veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi, who finished cleanly to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. 

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Just over ten minutes later, Messi turned provider once again. In the 61st minute, he laid off the ball to substitute Nico Paz, who confidently struck to double the hosts' advantage.

​The crowning moment arrived in the 71st minute. After Argentina were awarded a penalty, Messi stepped up to the spot and calmly converted the final goal of his international career, sealing the 3-0 victory. 

Playing the full 90 minutes, the captain finished his farewell appearance with an astonishing nine shots, two assists, and a goal, leaving the pitch to a thunderous standing ovation.

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