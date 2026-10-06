Russia vs Nigeria: Eric Chelle explains magic behind Super Eagles’ miraculous comeback

Nigeria manager Eric Chelle explains the tactical tweak behind the Super Eagles' stunning comeback from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Russia in a friendly

Nigeria manager Eric Chelle has revealed the tactical change that inspired the Super Eagles to produce a stunning late comeback against Russia in Tuesday’s international friendly.

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Chelle reveals tactical change behind Nigeria comeback

Nigeria started brightly and took an early advantage, but Russia grew into the contest and punished the Super Eagles towards the end of the first half and immediately after the restart.

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The hosts eventually turned the match on its head, racing into a 3-1 lead and putting Chelle’s side under serious pressure. However, the Super Eagles refused to collapse and found another gear during the closing stages.

Speaking after the match, Chelle acknowledged that Russia had enjoyed the stronger periods around half-time.

“This is a draw. We have a moment at the beginning of the first half. They had big moments at the end of the first half. This is why they scored two goals. In the beginning of the second half it was the same,” he said.

The Malian coach then revealed that a tactical adjustment involving his forwards helped Nigeria regain control and create more opportunities in transition.

Edokpolor and Adams complete stunning fightback

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Nigeria’s response gathered momentum late in the second half as Chelle’s tactical changes began to pay dividends.

Osayande Edokpolor pulled one goal back to make it 3-2 before Venezia striker Akor Adams produced the decisive moment deep into additional time, completing the comeback and securing a share of the spoils.

Chelle credited the change in approach for helping Nigeria exploit spaces behind the Russian defence.

“We found a solution because tactically we changed something about our strikers. At the end of the second half, they didn't find a solution and that's why we scored two goals in transition,” he explained.

The Super Eagles boss was particularly pleased with the response after conceding three goals, praising his players for their determination to fight until the final whistle.

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“The second half of my team was very good. I applauded my players,” Chelle said.