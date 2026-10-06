Ronaldo’s 2011 words come back to haunt him amidst Jesus row

Cristiano Ronaldo faces hypocrisy claims after his 2026 Portugal camp walkout following a row with Jorge Jesus revives his strict 2011 stance on team discipline

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive fallout with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has reopened an old chapter in the forward’s international career, with his own words from 2011 now being used to question his decision to leave camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The controversy has sparked a debate over whether Ronaldo has abandoned principles he once strongly defended.

Ronaldo once insisted no player had a guaranteed place

In 2011, Ronaldo found himself on the opposite side of a similar controversy when Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho walked out of the national team after being dropped from the starting XI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 26-year-old Ronaldo was unequivocal in his response, backing then-manager Paulo Bento and insisting that no player was bigger than the coach or the team.

“No one has a guaranteed place on the team. The coach decides,” Ronaldo said at the time, making it clear that tactical decisions had to be respected regardless of a player's status.

His position was straightforward: Portugal's collective interests came before individual frustrations, while the manager had the final say over selection.

Fifteen years later, however, Ronaldo is the senior figure at the centre of a remarkably similar dispute.

Ronaldo walks out after Jesus row

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo's departure from Portugal's October 2026 camp came after a breakdown in his relationship with Jesus, with the forward accusing the coach of twice breaking promises over his involvement and workload.

The 41-year-old claimed Jesus initially agreed on a plan for his minutes before unexpectedly asking him to prepare for a match he had not been scheduled to play.

Ronaldo warmed up but was ultimately left on the bench, before later accusing the coach of failing to honour a promise to explain the situation publicly.

Ronaldo subsequently admitted that leaving the camp was wrong.

“I owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp... I shouldn't have done it. The responsibility is mine alone,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesus, meanwhile, has rejected the suggestion of a personal feud and insisted his “conscience is absolutely clear”, while maintaining that certain principles remain non-negotiable for a national team coach.

That has fuelled accusations of hypocrisy from Ronaldo's critics, who argue that the superstar has now violated the same principle he defended in 2011.

His supporters, however, insist the situations are fundamentally different. Ronaldo did not leave simply because he was dropped, they argue, but because he believed Jesus had broken agreements and damaged their relationship of trust.