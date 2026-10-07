Leo bows out in style: 3 biggest moments of Messi's final game with Argentina

Lionel Messi signed off from international football in perfect fashion, delivering a goal and two assists as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in his emotional farewell at the Estadio Monumental.

The 39-year-old played the full 90 minutes in front of more than 85,000 supporters in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night, bringing the curtain down on a 21-year career with the Albiceleste.

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After a goalless first half, Messi took control after the break. Three minutes into the second period, he delivered a pinpoint corner that fellow veteran Nicolás Otamendi, also playing his last international match, converted to open the scoring.

Messi then set up substitute Nico Paz for a superb curling finish in the 61st minute to make it 2-0.

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The moment the crowd had been waiting for arrived in the 71st minute.

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Awarded a penalty after a foul on Agustín Giay, Messi stepped up and blasted the ball into the top corner for his 126th Argentina goal, sealing a 3-0 victory and ensuring he was directly involved in every goal of the night.

3 biggest moments of Messi’s final game with Argentina

1. The perfect assist for Otamendi

Three minutes into the second half, Messi swung in a pinpoint corner from the left. Fellow veteran Nicolás Otamendi, also playing his final international match, rose unmarked and smashed the ball home to open the scoring. It was a fitting moment shared by two long-serving leaders of the Albiceleste.

2. The assist for Nico Paz

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Just past the hour mark, Messi slipped a precise pass into the path of substitute Nico Paz. The young midfielder curled a superb left-footed strike into the far corner, making it 2-0. Many saw it as a symbolic passing of the torch, with Paz widely tipped as a future No. 10 for Argentina.

3. The perfect penalty to say goodbye