Give Ballon d'Or to Messi — Ex-Arsenal star tells organisers

Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin has called on Ballon d’Or organisers to hand the 2026 award to Lionel Messi, insisting the Argentine deserves a poetic final chapter to his career.

Messi, who played his last match for Argentina in a 3-0 win over Benin Republic, is among the contenders alongside Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane.

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Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin has called on Ballon d’Or organisers to hand the 2026 award to Lionel Messi, insisting the Argentine deserves a poetic final chapter to his career.

Speaking to Sports.ru, the Russian playmaker admitted the race is wide open but made his preference clear.

“It seems to me that there is no outright favourite for the Ballon d’Or this year. But I would give it to Messi. He had a great World Cup, dragging Argentina almost single-handedly,” Arshavin said.

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Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

Harry Kane celebrates a history night.

Messi scored eight goals as he inspired Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where they were beaten by Spain.

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At club level, the 39-year-old also led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS title and Campeones Cup triumph.

Arshavin believes those achievements make Messi the most deserving candidate.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t drag the team all the way to the title, but in any case, he played brilliantly both for the national team and for Inter Miami.

"After all, he also led the club to their first league championship. It would be a fitting final chord since there is no obvious contender.”

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These comments hold more weight in the light of Messi's impressive farewell performance against Benin, where he score once and set up two goals to say goodbye to the national team.