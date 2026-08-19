Havertz has been ranked ahead of Victor Osimhen in ESPN's latest rankings

Havertz has been ranked ahead of Victor Osimhen in ESPN's latest rankings

Is Havertz better than Osimhen? - Super Eagles star ranked ninth-best striker in the World

Victor Osimhen may be the top marksman for Galatasaray and in Turkey, but his performances are only good enough to rank him the ninth-best striker in the world.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked the ninth-best striker in the world, according to ESPN’s latest ranking of the top 100 footballers.

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Osimhen has been one of the most prolific strikers in the world over the last four seasons, but it still was not enough to earn him a top-five spot in ESPN’s latest ranking.

The Nigerian came in ninth behind some players, including Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Chelsea’s Joao Pedro.

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Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane was the top player on the list ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Ousmane Dembele.

Osimhen has been ranked the ninth-best striker in the World

However, while one could accept that these players are indeed better than Osimhen, it is hard to argue the case for Alvarez, Havertz and Pedro. Nothing from their performances over the last 12 months shows that they are better than Osimhen.

Osimhen vs Havertz, Alvarez and Pedro

Looking at each of these players' performances last season, Osimhen clearly had a better year both in the league and Europe.

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The Super Eagles striker scored 15 league goals in 22 appearances for Galatasaray last season, as the Lions successfully defended their title.

However, if critics want to argue that the Turkish Super Lig is not on the same level as the rest of Europe’s elite leagues, Osimhen showed that it does not matter, as he scored seven goals and registered three assists in ten Champions League games last season.

In contrast, Havertz's and Pedro's total in the Champions League was the same as Osimhen’s seven, despite playing for elite clubs.

The German scored just four goals for Arsenal in the Champions League last season despite Arsenal’s run to the final. Meanwhile, Pedro could only manage three goals in eight Champions League games for Chelsea last season.

Only Alvarez (10) scored more Champions League goals than Osimhen amongst these players, but that is because he plays for one of Europe’s elite clubs, and Atletico Madrid reached the semi-final last season.

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Alvarez in action against Osimhen

Aside from his performance in the Champions League, Osimhen has been more consistent than Alvarez, Pedro and Havertz over the last four years.

Before arriving at Galatasaray, the Nigerian international won the league title at Napoli, finishing as the top scorer in Serie A.

Havertz, in contrast, has never scored more than 13 league goals in a season since he moved to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Alvarez’s league high since moving to Europe was when he scored 17 goals for Atletico Madrid in the 2024/2025 season.

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As for Pedro, last season was his best year in the Premier League, with 15 league goals in 35 league games for Chelsea.