Rodri to Barcelona - How Guardiola convinced Man City’s star to snub Real Madrid

Spanish midfielder Rodri is on the verge of a sensational summer transfer to Barcelona, having reportedly turned down a move to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Rodri has reportedly arrived in Catalonia to complete his high-profile move to Barcelona after spurning Real Madrid's interest.

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The midfielder, who was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup, became a top target for Europe's elite clubs following his stellar international displays.

A transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu seemed imminent, but Barcelona swooped in, and Rodri ultimately chose the La Liga champions.

Guardiola influenced Rodri’s move

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According to reports, a pivotal discussion with Guardiola changed the course of the transfer, persuading him that his technical abilities were far better suited to Barça's system.

A decisive conversation with his former Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is said to have been instrumental in convincing the star that his future lay with the Catalan giants.

Ex-Man City manager Pep Guadiola || Imago

Reporter Juanfe Sanz revealed that Rodri, who maintains a close personal relationship with his former manager, sought Guardiola's advice before making a final decision on his next club.

Guardiola is said to have strongly recommended the Catalan side, highlighting that their tactical philosophy would enable a smooth transition.

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This guidance was key in altering Rodri's thinking. The midfielder, feeling that Barcelona offered a tactical environment similar to his time under Guardiola in Manchester, decided to commit to a future at Camp Nou.

Guardiola's counsel reportedly amplified existing doubts Rodri had about joining Los Blancos. The Spanish international was said to be uncertain about how he would fit into Jose Mourinho's tactical setup in the capital.

Ultimately, Barcelona presented a style of play more aligned with the philosophy Rodri thrived under at Manchester City, making his choice clear.

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Having opted for Barcelona over their fierce rivals, Rodri is now expected to undergo a medical before finalising the terms of his contract.

Ex-Man City star Rodri || Imago